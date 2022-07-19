Mario Strikers: Battle League is getting its first additional content with an inaugural free update on July 21. The downloadable content comes at no additional cost and adds the highly requested Princess Daisy and the lesser-requested Shy Guy as new playable characters. It also comes with a new stadium.

As expected, this new content is bringing a bit more variety to the latest Mario Strikers game. The reveal trailer showcases Daisy being a somewhat well-rounded player who’s described as a “technical type who won’t get knocked down.” Shy Guy on the other hand is more of a customizable character categorized as an “all-rounder whose gear choices are key.” These two also come with the Desert Ruin stadium and a new set of Knight gear.

The content drop is the first of three free updates the game will receive by the end of 2022. It’s not clear if each will be similar to the first update or if the game will add more substantial features, like extra modes.

The new entry in the Mario Strikers series was released to a mixed reception. In our review of the game, we spoke of the bare-bones start and slow content rollout model Nintendo has been pushing with its recent Mario sports titles. Despite the critical reaction to this style of add-on, Nintendo seems to be pushing ahead with that model for now.

Mario Strikers: Battle League isn’t the only game waiting for more content. Mario Kart 8‘s second wave of DLC still hasn’t arrived and the Strikers’ drop has fans wanting word on when the racer is getting updated.

You can play as Daisy and Shy Guy when the Battle League‘s free DLC arrives on Switch at 6 p.m. PT on July 21.

Editors' Recommendations