 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Daisy joins Mario Strikers: Battle League in its first free update

DeAngelo Epps
By

Mario Strikers: Battle League is getting its first additional content with an inaugural free update on July 21. The downloadable content comes at no additional cost and adds the highly requested Princess Daisy and the lesser-requested Shy Guy as new playable characters. It also comes with a new stadium.

As expected, this new content is bringing a bit more variety to the latest Mario Strikers game. The reveal trailer showcases Daisy being a somewhat well-rounded player who’s described as a “technical type who won’t get knocked down.” Shy Guy on the other hand is more of a customizable character categorized as an “all-rounder whose gear choices are key.” These two also come with the Desert Ruin stadium and a new set of Knight gear.

The content drop is the first of three free updates the game will receive by the end of 2022. It’s not clear if each will be similar to the first update or if the game will add more substantial features, like extra modes.

The new entry in the Mario Strikers series was released to a mixed reception. In our review of the game, we spoke of the bare-bones start and slow content rollout model Nintendo has been pushing with its recent Mario sports titles. Despite the critical reaction to this style of add-on, Nintendo seems to be pushing ahead with that model for now.

Mario Strikers: Battle League isn’t the only game waiting for more content. Mario Kart 8‘s second wave of DLC still hasn’t arrived and the Strikers’ drop has fans wanting word on when the racer is getting updated.

You can play as Daisy and Shy Guy when the Battle League‘s free DLC arrives on Switch at 6 p.m. PT on July 21.

Editors' Recommendations

The best games on Nintendo Switch Online

Ness from Earthbound.

Bayonetta 3 release date, trailers, platforms, gameplay, and more

Bayonetta jumping in the air while fighting demons in Bayonetta 3.

Epic Games’ new battle royale Rumbleverse launches August 11

Players dive for a body slam attack in Rumbleverse key art.

The best upcoming Nintendo Switch games

Bayonetta in Bayonetta 3.

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Elon Musk talks to the press as he arrives to to have a look at the construction site of the new Tesla Gigafactory near Berlin.

Switch and mobile exclusive Star Wars: Hunters delayed to 2023

switch and mobile exclusive star wars hunters delayed to 2023

Best Keurig Deals: Get a K-Cup coffee maker from $75 today

amazon daily deal keurig k475 single serve k cup pod coffee maker 4

Spy x Family is the next crossover anime you need to watch

Loid, Yor, and Anya Forge in Spy X Family

Best Amazon Fire tablet deals for July 2022

Amazon Fire 10 HD Plus tablet with user playing Minecraft.

Best Day Security Camera Deals for 2022

Prime Day 2022 security camera deals graphic.

Best Apple iMac Deals: Get an Apple desktop for $520

Apple iMac with Retina 5K Display review close

Best Adobe Photoshop deals for July 2022

Close up of Adobe Photoshop app icon being chosen from among other Adobe apps on a laptop screen.

Save 49% on this 27-inch Dell QHD gaming monitor today

Front and rear angles of the Dell S2721DGF 27-inch gaming monitor.