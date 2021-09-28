  1. Gaming

Marvel’s Avengers heads to Xbox Game Pass — except for exclusive Sony content

By

Xbox Game Pass is constantly growing its library of new games, and in just a couple of days, it’s landing another whopper. Starting on September 30, Game Pass subscribers can download Marvel’s Avengers to their devices. However, considering the platform-exclusive plans the game has for some of its future content (read: Spider-Man), this entire deal seems a little awkward.

Marvel’s Avengers will be available on Game Pass for PC, console, and Cloud on September 30 and will feature every bit of the game’s content to date. Game Pass subscribers can access all of Marvel’s Avengers story campaigns, post-launch heroes, and bonus content as soon as it’s available. Naturally, that also includes the game’s recently launched War for Wakanda DLC, which gives players access to Black Panther and the character’s own story.

Hulk smashing in Marvel's Avengers.

To sweeten the pot a bit, developer Crystal Dynamics has also announced that a quad XP event will be taking place from September 30 to October 4, giving new players a solid chance to level up their favorite heroes.

While the addition of Marvel’s Avengers to the Xbox Game Pass library is pretty sweet for the service’s subscribers, it raises some issues when you consider that one of the game’s most highly-anticipated pieces of content isn’t out yet and won’t even be available on Xbox consoles. Spider-Man is finally swinging into the game later this year in a new hero event, but only for PlayStation users. Anyone playing the game via Xbox Game Pass won’t have that opportunity, and having the game go live on that service before PlayStation users get their exclusive content is just a bit strange.

Editors' Recommendations

The best iPhone 13 Pro Max screen protectors

Man using the iPhone 13 Pro.

iPhone 13 Pro Max vs. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

iPhone 13 Pro Max back.

Maximize your preparedness with EcoFlow’s new DELTA Max power station

EcoFlow Delta Max power station with expandable power battery.

Best cheap gaming headset deals for October 2021

cheap gaming headset deals

iPadOS 15: How to use keyboard shortcuts in iPadOS 15

12.9-inch iPad Pro with Magic Keyboard.

How to download iPadOS 15

apple wwdc 2021 everything announced ipad os 15 multitasking 2 copy

Common iOS 15 problems and how to fix them

Apple's Craig Federighi standing in front of the iOS 15 logo.

Best cheap Peloton alternatives for September 2021

L Now Indoor Exercise Bike

How to download movies from Netflix for offline viewing

Download streaming video

Amazon made the bezel on the new Kindle Paperwhite thinner — I hate it

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite outdoors.

The best shows on Apple TV+

The Problem With Jon Stewart on Apple TV+.

Technics’ new earbuds focus on call quality and wireless hi-res audio

Woman wearing Technics EAH-AZ40 true wireless earbuds in silver.

Are your children safe online? Bark and Cricket offer monitoring app to parents

YouTube Kids