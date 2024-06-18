 Skip to main content
From horror to cozy: Xbox adds more games to its June Game Pass lineup

Microsoft has announced the rest of the games coming to Xbox Game Pass in June, and it’s a mix that leans from wholesome to dark and foreboding.

Out on Tuesday is Still Wakes the Deep, the latest horror game from Dear Esther developer The Chinese Room and Secret Mode, which was previously announced to be launching on Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Game Pass day one. In this deep sea nightmare, you have to survive a sinking oil rig in the North Sea while not getting taken in by a mysterious eldritch horror.

Things are definitely lighter from there. If you’re looking for something more soothing, My Time at Sandrock is hitting the service on Wednesday. This farming/crafting open-world life sim from Pathea Games has a ton to do, from conquering dungeons to farming and romancing other characters. It also features co-op, so you can play with friends. It’s an immensely detailed, adorable-looking game, and if you’re drawn in by its cozy, Stardew Valley-esque vibes, you’ll have a good time.

Ahead of the release of SteamWorld Heist 2 in August, you can catch up on some Metroidvania goodness with SteamWorld Dig and SteamWorld Dig 2 on June 26 for cloud and console, and console and PC, respectively.

Other games coming to Game Pass are the RPG Keplerth (PC Game Pass only) on June 20, EA Sports FC 24 on June 25, and Robin Hood — Sherwood Builders on June 27. Minecraft players will also get access to the Tricky Trials updates, which is now available for download.

However, games being added means some games have to leave. Here’s the list.

Leaving June 30

  • FIFA 22 (console and PC)
  • F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch (cloud, console, and PC)
  • Stranded Deep (cloud, console, and PC)
  • Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town (cloud, console, and PC)
  • Sword and Fairy Together Forever (cloud, console, and PC)

Leaving July 5

  • Cricket 22 (cloud, console, and PC)

