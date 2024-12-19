Marvel Snap devs vow to fix on of its biggest problems in 2025

Marvel Snap developer Second Dinner has outlined its 2025 plans to fix one of the biggest problems plaguing the collectible card game.
Marvel Snap has been my most-played game of each year since its May 2022 beta release. While I still play the game daily, I, as well as many others, have had growing frustrations with the game this year. Modes like Deadpool’s Diner have been disappointing, but more importantly, acquiring new cards has become extremely frustrating. A new Marvel Snap card comes out every week, but players earn tokens to purchase them at an extremely slow rate. Spotlight caches that contain new cards get filled with unhelpful fodder or duplicates that grant only 1,000 tokens, while “Series Drops” that make existing cards easier to acquire typically only happen to cards that aren’t meta-relevant.
This all makes keeping up with the meta an expensive task for hardcore players and a nearly impossible one for new players. Second Dinner has mostly stayed silent on these complaints since it introduced Spotlight Caches. but admitted card acquisition was an issue in a blog post ahead of the winter holidays. In a post on X, Second Dinner said it plans on addressing issues like the “overall lack of agency in acquiring new cards” and “the randomness of the Spotlight Cache system feeling frustrating.”
Second Dinner says it wants to fix these issues with the game and has solutions in mind. Its journey to correct these problems will begin with January’s Marvel Snap patch, where the game will be “doubling the drop rate of Series 3 cards in Collector’s Reserves, from 2 out of every 9 to 4 out of every 9,” and “increasing the token payout from Spotlight Cache duplicates from 1000 tokens to 2000 tokens.” A large “series drop” of cards, which essentially makes dropped cards cheaper to acquire, is also planned for the first quarter of 2025.
More substantial changes are coming after that, although Second Dinner admits that “rebuilding some core aspects of Snap takes time to get right.” As a result, the developer admits “it will take a few months” before card acquisition in Marvel Snap feels fully fixed.
Marvel Snap is available now for PC, iOS, and Android.