Major PC modding sites Nexus Mods and ModDB have banned users for uploading anti-LGBTQ content they modded into Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered. The bans specifically target mods that replaced every Pride flag with American flags.

Nexus Mods wrote in a blog post yesterday that a modder created a sock puppet account named Mike Hawk to upload a mod that swapped out the Pride flags flying off a few buildings in the game with American flags. The site called the user a “coward” for creating an alternative profile to troll other users with their anti-LGBTQ content, knowing that such content wouldn’t be allowed had they uploaded it from their main account instead.

The fact that the user created a sock puppet account made it “a very easy decision” for Nexus Mods to ban that account and the original one. The site then reiterated that “we are for inclusion, we are for diversity,” saying that it will take action against anyone who uploads content that goes against those values going forward.

“As a private business, we have a right to choose what content we do and do not want to host on our platform. Respect this right the same way you want respect for your rights,” it said. “If this policy upsets you, if we’ve broken some moral code of conduct as a business that you can’t accept, then please, delete your account and move on, as we will.”

Several hours later, ModDB banned the same flag-swapping mod and the users associated with it. The site then tweeted the following statement: “ModDB is an inclusive environment for all and we do not permit targeting marginalized groups. Our content moderation is largely automated, but when identified, we have a zero-tolerance policy for this kind of content.”

Hi! We've removed the content and banned the users. ModDB is an inclusive environment for all and we do not permit targeting marginalised groups. Our content moderation is largely automated but when identified, we have a zero tolerance policy for this kind of content. https://t.co/0leqjUxqJD — ModDB (@ModDB) August 17, 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is available now on PC.

Editors' Recommendations