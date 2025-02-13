 Skip to main content
Mecha Break’s upcoming open beta is your best chance to play yet

By
Mecha BREAK - Mashmak & Open Beta Announce

Mecha Break is an upcoming game that lets players live out their Gundam dreams with just a touch of Armored Core tossed in, and it’s about to have an open beta on Steam that anyone can join. This beta is your best chance to play the game before release, so if you’re interested, don’t miss out.

The game places an emphasis on customization, so you can design the mech suit you’ve always wanted and pit it against other players. Oh, and the customization extends beyond just components and weapons. You can also choose custom paint colors if you’d prefer to have the most garish mech on the battlefield. Who says a bright-pink tank with lime green accents isn’t effective psychological warfare?

You can also customize your avatar, too, and yes: someone has already made Asuka Langley Soryu and D-Va, if that gives you an idea of how extensive the character creator is.

Gameplay from Mecha Break
Amazing Seasun

Mecha Break had an earlier playtest on Steam that saw tremendous results, increasing the player count at the time from 3,000 to 51,000. There are multiple game types to keep you entertained, including a 3v3 deathmatch mode, a 6v6 mode that’s a lot like a hero shooter, and even a PvPvE extraction mode. That’s like three separate games in one, so you won’t get bored anytime soon.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

The fast-paced gameplay and tight controls make zipping through the air and dodging projectiles a delight, and that’s a good thing. If you play the PvPvE mode, you’ll be up against dozens of other players, so you’ll need to keep your head on a swivel and be ready for attacks from any side.

The sign-up for the open beta opens on February 20, and the beta itself begins on February 23. You can wishlist the game on Steam, Xbox, and PlayStation now, but you’ll only be able to participate in the open beta if you’re a PC player. Everyone else will have to wait until the game officially drops, and while there isn’t a set release date yet, the developers aim to have it out before the end of 2025.

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
