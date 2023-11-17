 Skip to main content
All Melody Bay song solutions in Super Mario RPG

Billy Givens
By

Super Mario RPG features a lot of fun and quirky minigames, and you’ll encounter one of the most unique relatively early in your adventure. If you’ve come across Toadofsky in Melody Bay and want to know how to compose some music for him, we’ve got everything you need to know below.

All Melody Bay songs and how to play them

You’ll need to play a total of four songs for Toadofsky throughout your journey, returning to Melody Bay at certain points after coming across song clues. Each song is eight notes long, and you’ll have to wait for the tadpole to get into the correct position before jumping on its back to assign it the appropriate note. When you complete a song, speak to Toadofsky for a reward.

Here are notes from top to bottom:

  • Mi
  • Re
  • Do
  • Ti
  • La
  • So
  • Fa

Frogfucius 18

Mario stands near a pond in Super Mario RPG.
Nintendo

To unlock the ability to play this song, you’ll need to go to Tadpole Pond and speak to Frogfucius. Afterward, read the sign on his island to learn the tune, then head over to Melody Bay to compose it.

Notes: So La Mi Re Do Re Do Re

Reward: Alto Card

Moleville Blues

Tadpoles sit in a pong in Super Mario RPG.
Nintendo

To unlock the ability to play this song, you’ll need to rescue Dyna and Mite in Moleville. When that part of the story is complete, return to Moleville and return to the location you bombed, then speak to one of the miners here to have them sing the song for you. You can now go back to Melody Bay to compose it.

Notes: Mi Do So Do Re La Ti Do

Reward: Tenor Card

Monstro Town Star Song

Tadpoles sit in a pong in Super Mario RPG.
Nintendo

To unlock the ability to play this song, head over to Monstermama’s House in Monstro Town. Interact with the star on the second floor to have it play the song for you, then make your way back to Melody Bay to compose it.

Notes: La Ti Do Re So Do Re Mi

Reward: Soprano Card

Original Composition

After completing the first three songs, you’ll be free to create your own composition for fun. Play anything you’d like, then you’ll hear it combined with the previous melodies.

How to play Super Mario Bros. Wonder online with friends
Jumping to the flag in Super Mario Bros Wonder

If you've got a Nintendo Switch Online subscription, Super Mario Bros. Wonder features a wide variety of online multiplayer functionalities, including the ability to see other players around the world playing alongside you and to lay down standees for them to use for revival in their own games. But more importantly, the game offers full-fledged online multiplayer with friends, allowing you to connect and explore the overworld and individual stages together as if you were seated on the same couch! You can even engage in races against your pals by hitting the Race Block at the beginning of many stages. Here's how to get started playing Super Mario Bros. Wonder online with friends.

Read more
Super Mario Bros. Wonder Search Party: Pipe Park walkthrough
Pipe Park in Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is home to so many creative levels teeming with unique gameplay mechanics that we've never seen in the Mario franchise, but it also features some of the most challenging head-scratchers in the series' history. As you make your way through the game's various worlds, you'll come across Search Party stages, which task you with finding extraordinarily well-hidden Wonder Tokens within a small, but densely packed area. One of the toughest of these trials is the Pipe Park level in Sunbaked Desert. If you're struggling to round up all of the hidden Wonder Tokens in this stage, we'll give you the details below so you can add another Wonder Seed to your collection.
Wonder Token No. 1
Head to the very top left of the level. There is a pipe here that you can push to grant you enough height to jump over the partially off-screen pipe on the left. You'll find the first Wonder Token on the other side.

Wonder Token No. 2
Return to the beginning of the level and go down the sixth pipe from the left. This pipe leads you to a new room. There is a hidden pipe located on the left on the bottom floor here, which will take you to the forefront of the room and allow you to pick up the second Wonder Token.

Read more
How to get the final badge in Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Mario turning into Super Mario.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is overflowing with things to collect, secrets to uncover, and plenty of new mechanics to discover and use. Among the fresh additions to the franchise in this outing is its badge system, which allows you to select a perk of sorts at the beginning of a match. However, to use the badges, you'll first need to find them throughout Super Mario Bros. Wonder's various challenges and Poplin Shops. When it comes to unlocking the final badge, though, you'll have to put in quite a bit of extra work. Here's what you'll need to do to score the quirky "Sound Off?" badge, which has a pretty funny and unique action attached to it.
How to get the final badge
To get the final badge in Super Mario Bros. Wonder, you'll need to unlock a very well-hidden secret final level called The Final-Final Test Badge Marathon. Based on our testing, unlocking this ultra-challenging stage requires you to meet the following criteria:

Collect every Wonder Seed
Collect every 10-flower coin
Grab the top of every flagpole
Complete all other Special World stages

Read more