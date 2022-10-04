Metal: Hellsinger isn’t an easy game, but its seven Sigils are here to help. These unlockable items allow you to bring useful skills onto the battlefield — augmenting your abilities and giving you unique ways to dominate the hordes of demons polluting Hell. You’ll need to go out of your way to unlock them, but finding all seven is worth the effort.

Here’s a closer look at the best Sigils in Metal: Hellsinger, along with an overview of how to unlock them and why they’re important.

What are Sigils, and how do you unlock them?

Sigils are essentially perks in Metal: Hellsinger. They give you a tangible way to grow your powers and give you a better chance of landing on the high score boards. Some will allow you to keep a streak going after taking damage, while others grant you extra Fury when pulling off perfect shots. In other words, Sigils give you a way to augment your gameplay and complement your playstyle.

Sigils are unlocked by completing Torments. These are smaller, bite-sized stages that give you a certain goal to accomplish and may introduce modifiers to your gameplay. One Torment, for example, lets you deal additional damage as your health bar shrinks. Complete a Torment, and you’ll unlock the advertised Sigil.

Seven Sigils are unlockable in Metal: Hellsinger, and they can be further upgraded by completing more advanced Torments later in the game. All told, Sigils can be upgraded from level one to level three — and you’ll want to unlock all of them if you’re hoping to get your name on the leaderboards. Only two Sigils can be equipped at a time, but unlocking them all gives you a chance to mix up your playstyle between runs and find a loadout that works best for the mission at hand.

The best Sigils in Metal: Hellsinger

Because there are so many ways to play Metal: Hellsinger, none of the Sigils are necessarily better than the others. Everyone will find a set of Sigils that work best for their needs — and what’s best could change based on the mission you’re playing.

However, most players will find some Sigils to be more consistently useful than others. Below, you’ll find a ranking of the best Sigils (from best to worst), although keep in mind that you’ll still want to experiment with them all.

Ghost Rounds Sigil

Ghost Rounds is one of the weirdest (and most powerful) Sigils in the entire game. There’s a bit of nuance to using it, but the Sigil essentially lets you use weapons without having to reload. You’ll gain free ammo when switching weapons, making this a great option for players who like to use Vulcan — which only lets you fire two bullets before needing to reload. When used properly, Ghost Rounds combined with Vulcan can be an effective combo to clear rooms with impressive speed.

Unyielding Fury Sigil

The Unyielding Fury Sigil restricts your Fury from dropping below a certain level. In fact, if you level it up high enough, you’ll enter each stage with a starting multiplier of 16. This makes it a great option for all players, as veterans can use this to ensure a rogue hit doesn’t send them back to square one, and newcomers can use it to start a match with a multiplier that helps propel them up the leaderboards.

Ultimate Sovereignty Sigil

There’s nothing like obliterating a group of enemies with your Ultimate attack. But if you can’t seem to fill the Ultimate gauge fast enough, consider equipping the Ultimate Sovereignty Sigil. This perk passively builds your Ultimate gauge with every beat. Its effect is amplified at higher levels, which offer faster beats, but everyone should benefit from getting their Ultimate gauge to 100% as fast as possible.

Perfectionist Sigil

The Perfectionist Sigil grants you additional Fury when landing an on-beat kill and scoring a Perfect strike. This allows you to quickly reach a 16x multiplier and help you land a high score. You’ll want to make sure you’ve perfected your aim before using the Sigil, as only those Perfect hits will grant you additional Fury. In other words, save this Sigil for when you’re an expert — and be prepared to reap the benefits.

Streak Guardian Sigil

If you can’t seem to avoid taking damage, this is the Sigil for you. The Streak Guardian lets you take up to three hits before your streak is reset. This makes it not only a great choice for new players but also veterans that are finally dipping their toes into some of Metal: Hellsinger’s most difficult content. Ideally, you’d be avoiding damage altogether (making this Sigil redundant), but if you need some help learning new stages, consider adding it to your loadout.

Boon Momentum Sigil

Boons are small perks that are thrown your way to achieve various hit streaks. These perks run the gamut from slowing down your Fury loss to increasing the damage dealt to enemies when dashing. Boon Momentum allows you to build up Hit Streak Boons faster than usual, making this a great choice for new players who are still learning how to avoid incoming attacks.

Last Breath Aegis Sigil

Last Breath Aegis allows you to deal more damage when your health is at critical levels. Like Streak Guardian and Boon Momentum, this is a solid choice for newcomers, as it allows them to blast their way out of sticky situations. Experts trying to place on the leaderboards probably won’t be letting their health get too low (rendering this Sigil all but useless), although depending on how you play, it’s possible the 100% damage boost for a level three Last Breath Aegis is worth the risk.

