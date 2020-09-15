Minecraft Dungeons comes to mobile with touch controls on September 15 through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

The mobile Minecraft Dungeons, an action-adventure title set in the Minecraft universe, will sport new overlays and custom layouts optimized for touch controls. This means that the most common in-game actions, including move, melee, ranged attack, and roll or dodge, will be easily accessible and located in intuitive spots on-screen.

Microsoft said it wanted Minecraft Dungeons to feel as though it was made specifically for phones and tablets to appeal to longtime mobile gamers, signaling a level of detail not always seen for other mobile ports.

“While most people will begin their cloud gaming journey by attaching a phone to a controller with a clip, many in the mobile gaming community have told us they want touch controls. Minecraft Dungeons will release via cloud gaming with fully optimized, native touch controls, and a redesigned UI to make it easy to navigate the inventory or in-game menu on a smaller screen,” David Nisshagen, executive producer for Minecraft Dungeons, said in a statement.

Using Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, players can use their mobile devices to play online co-op with friends on Xbox One. Later this year, Microsoft said, cross-platform play will be available and mobile users will be able to play with their friends on PC and other consoles.

“Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members in 22 countries will enjoy the freedom to play more than 100 games on their Android mobile phones and tablets via the cloud,” Microsoft said. “But as we think about ways to create a unique gaming experience for each individual, it’s about more than just the device they play on; we want to offer more choice in how the game is played.”

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate update allows subscribers to easily switch between an Android mobile device and their main console. In fact, Game Pass Ultimate players don’t need a console at all and can instead play exclusively on mobile. However, following a test run, Game Pass is not available on Apple iOS.

Editors' Recommendations