Minecraft is finally getting its long-awaited visual update

By
Minecraft Chase the Sky
Mojang

Minecraft gets its next update on June 17, bringing the Chase the Skies update and the Vibrant Visuals overhaul to all Bedrock players. Minecraft fans have requested a visual update for years, and while some rumors suggested one might arrive on the Xbox One, it never came to fruition.

Vibrant Visuals is more than just a graphical update. It overhauls lighting, allowing sunlight to stream through the leaves of trees and reflect off the water’s surface. The update gives each biome a distinct atmosphere, and it also makes enemies that much more intimidating. Spiders were creepy enough without their eyes glowing in the dark. It’s important to note that Vibrant Visuals doesn’t change how the game functions, however; it’s strictly cosmetic, even if it does create a more tense atmosphere in certain areas.

Unfortunately, Vibrant Visuals only applies to Bedrock players. Anyone playing Minecraft Java will have to wait, but at least you’ll still get access to the Chase the Skies update. Chase the Skies introduces craftable saddles, something that has been sorely missing from the game. Until now, the only way to obtain saddles was through loot chests in temples and mineshafts. That made faster travel options limited until players stumbled across one.

That said, the most exciting part of the update is the Happy Ghast. Ghasts are mobs that inhabit the Nether and fling fireballs at you, often when you least expect it. With Chase the Skies, players can find dehydrated ghasts that can then be rehydrated in the overworld, saddled, and used as flying transport.

Chase the Skies brings loads of new features and gameplay changes that make Minecraft even more approachable, like easier-to-craft leads and the ability to lease multiple entities together at once. You’ll now be able to create your own caravan of llamas, just like the wandering traders.

Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
