Minecraft Vibrant Visuals makes the game look more like you imagine

By

Minecraft first added RTX support around five years ago, and now it is finally getting an official update that takes advantage of the feature. The new Vibrant Visuals update is not out just yet, but it will be soon for both the Java and Bedrock versions, although it will most likely come to Bedrock first.

The update brings quite a few changes to the way lighting works in-game. Not only will certain enemy’s eyes glow (like Spiders and Enderman), but you’ll also get light shining through the windows of your base. Water will have reflective properties, and light will filter down through the water and give the world beneath the waves a more murky, ethereal look.

Another big change is the addition of proper shadows. They’re now pixellated and line up with existing blocks in a way that makes sense for the aesthetic of the game world.

Minecraft RTX ray tracing beta
Ray tracing alone makes a huge difference in Minecraft. Matthew Smith / Digital Trends

The update is backward compatible with all existing worlds, too — all you have to do is enable it in settings. If you have a favorite world (and at this point, who doesn’t?) just log in, pick the right time of day, and flip on Vibrant Visuals to see how the light makes your builds look. The update runs locally, so you can enable it on multiplayer servers even if your friends’ rigs can’t handle the graphical demand. They won’t see it, but you will.

Mojang was quick to point out that despite the upgrade, the game still looks and feels like Minecraft. This won’t affect how it plays, and it won’t take away from the familiar comfort of the game. Vibrant Visuals is an upgrade, but not a total overhaul. The team says there are plenty of fan-made mods out there that completely transform how Minecraft looks, and that players are more than welcome to utilize those if they want to take the graphics a step further.

There’s not a firm release date, but according to a GameSpot interview, it’s coming “very, very soon.”

