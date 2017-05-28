Localization, please? Capcom reveals ‘Monster Hunter XX’ for Switch

Why it matters to you Given the recent success the Monster Hunter series has had outside of Japan, a localization of Monster Hunter XX seems likely.

While Monster Hunter fans are anxiously awaiting the inevitable “Monster Hunter 5,” Capcom has announced that the first entry for Nintendo Switch is Monster Hunter XX.

Monster Hunter XX, which launched in Japan on Nintendo 3DS in March, is an updated version of Monster Hunter X. While Capcom hasn’t confirmed a western localization for Monster Hunter XX, a refined Monster Hunter X came to North America as Monster Hunter Generations last year.

At Monster Hunter Championship 2017, Capcom revealed that Monster Hunter XX will land on Switch in Japan on August 25 (via Gematsu). The game will feature cross-play between 3DS and Switch versions, meaning that 3DS and Switch users can team up in the four player online co-op — the first Switch game to offer this neat functionality. Four player local co-op will be available for Switch players, but cross-play between systems is an online only feature.

Additionally, save data can be transferred back and forth between 3DS and Switch versions of the game. Monster Hunter Generations save data can also be transferred to Monster Hunter XX, but not the other way around.

The game will run in 1080p and be playable in both console and handheld mode on Switch. The trailer above showcases the graphical advances afforded by leap in power from 3DS to Switch.

While it would seem likely that Monster Hunter XX will make its way to North America down the line, the special edition Monster Hunter XX Switch console, arriving on launch day, will see western release.

The Monster Hunter franchise has become relatively popular in the west in recent years, but it’s a phenomenon in Japan. How popular is it? After Monster Hunter XX was revealed, Nintendo’s stock prices surged 5 percent to its highest mark since October 2008, according to CNBC. Sure, with the early success of the Switch, Nintendo stock was already rising, but Monster Hunter’s influence in Japan is immense nonetheless.

Let’s hope we won’t have to wait too long for a localized version of Monster Hunter XX, but if you don’t mind the language barrier, it’s rather simple to download Japanese titles on Switch.