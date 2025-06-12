 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Multiplayer returns to the Metal Gear franchise after twelve years

By
In-engine footage of Snake from Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.
Konami

After an absence of 12 years, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is bringing back multiplayer, but Konami cautions fans to expect a completely different experience than the original Metal Gear Online. Announced at Konami’s Press Start Live event, the new multiplayer mode titled Fox Hunt is something like hide-and-seek on steroids, with a dash of camouflage thrown in.

According to Yu Sahara, director of the multiplayer aspect, “Fox Hunt is a completely original online multiplayer mode. Although it shares the same world with Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, the gameplay is completely different.” That said, he did acknowledge the nostalgia fans have for the original Metal Gear Online. “When we say Metal Gear multiplayer, many fans will probably think of Metal Gear Online, but Fox Hunt will be its own new type of mode. We very much appreciate all the long-time fans of MGO who have always wanted to see it make a comeback, but the landscape of multiplayer games has changed a lot since MGO. It took a lot of careful consideration to think about what a new online mode should look like.”

Recommended Videos

Sahara continues, “We challenged ourselves to make something unique that is more than just a shoot-out. We’ve used that back-and-forth tension or searching out the enemy to create an online experience unique to Metal Gear.”

Our passionate team of developers take us on an extended look into the creation of METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER and its bonus content 🐍 ❗#KonamiPressStart pic.twitter.com/aIhW4HIAVM

— KONAMI UK (@KONAMIUK) June 12, 2025


Though the team shared no further details, Sahara said he will have more information later and asked fans to stay tuned to Konami’s official pages to find out more. Konami also revealed more information about the main game, including updates to its AI and animations.

Related: 
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Max (HBO), and more

In addition to news about Metal Gear Solid, the Press Start Live event also announced that the Suikoden I & II Remaster is coming to Nintendo Switch 2. Horror fans can celebrate, too: Konami also announced a remake of the first Silent Hill game is in the works.

Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection continues the series’ endless relevance
Solid Snake and Raiden hold weapons in Metal Gear Solid 2.

It’s never been a better time to replay the Metal Gear Solid series -- and that fills me with dread.

Usually, I’m overjoyed anytime I have an excuse to recommend an old game I love. While I’ve spent my life gaming alone in various living rooms, I believe those experiences are meant to be shared. There’s joy in getting to introduce something special to someone who’s never played before and then getting to see their reactions. But when it comes to Metal Gear Solid, that recommendation usually comes with a somber undertone.

Read more
We played 4 upcoming Konami games, including Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection
Solid Snake and Raiden hold weapons in Metal Gear Solid 2.

Once upon a time, Konami was one of the most dominant third-party video game publishers out there. The company had a long era of dominance, with franchises like Castlevania and Metal Gear Solid making it a household name. That would change a bit in the mid-2010s, as the publisher went through a major restructure that saw the company parting ways with one of its highest-profile studios, Kojima Productions. Despite that, Konami has remained plenty busy -- especially as of late.

Last week, Digital Trends got to see that first-hand when we attended a Konami press event highlighting four of its upcoming games. That list included high-profile games like Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 and Super Bomberman R 2, as well as smaller publishing projects like Super Crazy Rhythm Castle and CYGNI: All Guns Blazing. We went hands-on with each game in the varied line-up, giving us a better sense of how Konami's video game efforts are evolving.
Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1

Read more
Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection contains first 2 Metal Gear games, Konami confirms
metal gear solid master collection extra games

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 will contain two more games than expected, according to its PlayStation Store listing and a statement that the game's publisher, Konami, provided to Digital Trends. Those titles are the original Metal Gear and its follow-up, Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake.

You might have missed the announcement of Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 during the PlayStation Showcase. An image that appeared briefly following the Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater's announcement confirmed the collection and revealed it would feature Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater.
The PlayStation Store listing goes into a lot more detail about what versions of what games are actually included in this collection. It confirms that Master Collection Vol. 1 will include the HD Collection versions of Metal Gear Solid 2 and 3, in addition to a version of Metal Gear Solid that also features the VR and Special Missions, but it also states that the package includes the first two games in the Metal Gear series.
Digital Trends contacted Konami to affirm that this PlayStation Store listing was accurate, and a PR representative confirmed that "for the Collection, the PS Store listing is correct."
While Metal Gear Solid is when Hideo Kojima's stealth espionage series went mainstream, it actually began when Konami released Metal Gear on the MSX2 in Japan and Europe in 1987. This game, along with its 1990 Japan-only follow-up, Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake, are top-down stealth games where players infiltrate enemy bases as Solid Snake. These games laid the groundwork for the Metal Gear Solid series' lore, and they are still canon within the wider series. As such, it's great to see these games present in the collection, as they've only really ever been available as bonuses in rereleases of Metal Gear Solid 3.
Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 launches this autumn. 

Read more