Multiplayer returns to the Metal Gear franchise after twelve years

After an absence of 12 years, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is bringing back multiplayer, but Konami cautions fans to expect a completely different experience than the original Metal Gear Online. Announced at Konami’s Press Start Live event, the new multiplayer mode titled Fox Hunt is something like hide-and-seek on steroids, with a dash of camouflage thrown in.

According to Yu Sahara, director of the multiplayer aspect, “Fox Hunt is a completely original online multiplayer mode. Although it shares the same world with Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, the gameplay is completely different.” That said, he did acknowledge the nostalgia fans have for the original Metal Gear Online. “When we say Metal Gear multiplayer, many fans will probably think of Metal Gear Online, but Fox Hunt will be its own new type of mode. We very much appreciate all the long-time fans of MGO who have always wanted to see it make a comeback, but the landscape of multiplayer games has changed a lot since MGO. It took a lot of careful consideration to think about what a new online mode should look like.”

Recommended Videos

Sahara continues, “We challenged ourselves to make something unique that is more than just a shoot-out. We’ve used that back-and-forth tension or searching out the enemy to create an online experience unique to Metal Gear.”

Our passionate team of developers take us on an extended look into the creation of METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER and its bonus content 🐍 ❗#KonamiPressStart pic.twitter.com/aIhW4HIAVM — KONAMI UK (@KONAMIUK) June 12, 2025



Though the team shared no further details, Sahara said he will have more information later and asked fans to stay tuned to Konami’s official pages to find out more. Konami also revealed more information about the main game, including updates to its AI and animations.

In addition to news about Metal Gear Solid, the Press Start Live event also announced that the Suikoden I & II Remaster is coming to Nintendo Switch 2. Horror fans can celebrate, too: Konami also announced a remake of the first Silent Hill game is in the works.