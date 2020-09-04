Xbox and Windows 10 users are in for a big week as Microsoft releases more than 20 new games for both platforms. RPGs, platformers, and sports games are all part of the mix, so there’s something for everyone. Here are a few highlights.

Necromunda: Underhive Wars

This game is a tactical-RPG and the first video game adaption of the popular tabletop strategy board game. The player develops gangs with different powers and attributes and sends them to fight each other against the backdrop of a dystopian landscape.

Necromunda: Underhive Wars will also support 4-player online gang fights. It releases on September 7 and is available for pre-order for $32. After release, it will cost $40.

The Sims 4 Star Wars: Journey to Batuu

The Star Wars Sims Game Pack is here, and players will get the chance to choose their faction. The game features missions to help players move up in the ranks, and famous characters from the Star Wars universe will make appearances. The game requires a copy of The Sims 4 and will be available on Mac, PC, Steam, Xbox One, and PS4 on September 8.

Golf Zero

In the mood for a cute indie platformer reminiscent of Super Meat Boy? Golf Zero is 80 levels of platforming fun where the main character has to avoid hazards like saw blades, bullets, and boulders while trying to sink a putt. It has a fun throwback style and requires precision and timing. The game releases September 9 on Xbox One.

CarX Drift Racing Online

Drifting is the name of the game in this racing simulator. Play online with Xbox Live with matches ranging from 2 to 16 players. The game features crisp visuals, sweet locales, and a lot of drifting-induced tire smoke. There are more than 50 cars and 100 complete body kits, as well as countless customization options. The game will be available for Xbox One on September 8 for $30.

The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon

Fans of The Outer Worlds are in luck as the game’s first expansion will release September 9 on PC, Xbox One, and PS4. The new content follows Minnie Ambrose in a detective adventure, where players are tasked with finding out more about Dr. Olivia Ambrose.

Other notable releases include Vampire: The Masquerade – Shadows of New York releasing on September 10, and Tell Me Why: Chapter 3, from the developers of the hit Life is Strange.

