The Outer Worlds adding its first expansion, Peril on Gorgon

The Outer Worlds players will be able to purchase its first expansion pack, Peril on Gorgon, on September 9.

Developer Obsidian Entertainment‘s Director of Communications, Mikey Dowling, wrote a blog post detailing Peril on Gorgon‘s content and pricing.

Peril on Gorgon is a story-focused expansion, taking place on an asteroid called Gorgon, which is the site for scientific development and experimentation with Adrena-Time, which is a drug players can use in-game to temporarily increase movement and melee attack speed, followed by a period with debuffed player attributes.

In the DLC, players are called upon to explore Gorgon to find various characters associated with the Adrena-Time project “and uncover a mystery that has shaped life in Halcyon.”

Obsidian’s blog post mentioned the additions of new weapons, including a highlighted melee weapon called the PET, or Pest Extermination Tool, which lures in enemies before attacking them. Peril on Gorgon will also add new perks, flaws, and armor sets for “a whole character build that looks and plays in totally new ways.”

The expansion will cost $15, though players can alternatively purchase The Outer Worlds‘ expansion pass for $25, which includes Peril on Gorgon and the second expansion, Murder on Eridanos. Murder on Eridanos will release sometime in 2021.

The Outer Worlds was initially released in October 2019, on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC to wide critical acclaim, receiving an aggregate score of 85 on Metacritic for consoles.

The game was later released in June on Nintendo Switch to relatively poor reception, with an aggregate 66 on Metacritic, due to massive graphical downgrades and performance issues absent on the game’s other platforms.

Although The Outer Worlds remains at the forefront of many Obsidian fans’ minds, the developer has other projects in the works, including the early access PC and Xbox One game Grounded, a survival game miniaturizing players’ characters to the size of an ant. The company is also working on Avowed, a large-scale RPG slated for Xbox Series X and PC presented at the Xbox Games Showcase. The event demonstrated some of the highlight titles coming to Xbox’s next-generation console, including a new Fable and Halo Infinite.

