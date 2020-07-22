The excitement surrounding Halo Infinite‘s big unveiling this week is palpable. And studio 343 Industries only stoked the flames on Wednesday with box art that sheds some light on what the game may offer at launch.

The Halo development house unveiled its official Halo Infinite box art, complete with Master Chief featured prominently in a field with a broken down Halo installation. Master Chief is holding a gun and staring back.

Microsoft plans to hold its July games showcase on Thursday, where it plans to showcase the first glimpse at Halo Infinite campaign gameplay. Microsoft and 343 Industries haven’t revealed much about their plans but have said that Halo Infinite will feature prominently during the event. Digital Trends will be following the showcase and reporting on its announcements in real time. It starts at 9 a.m. PT.

Although the game’s unveiling is less than a day away, Halo fans haven’t stopped searching for clues. Even in the box art, players have been trying to find details about what the game will offer.

Master Chief’s visor may tell a tale. Eagle-eyed observers noticed that another in-game character’s reflection can be seen on Master Chief’s visor. It’s unclear who the character is, but players have postulated that it’s the game’s antagonist and perhaps a member of The Banished faction that’s expected to play a role in the game.

Several recent rumors have suggested Halo Infinite will feature a variety of mobility changes that will pave the way for better Master Chief movement. In addition to sprinting, which was floated earlier this week, rumormongers also say a grappling hook could be used in the game. The box art appears to show a grappling hook on Master Chief’s left arm.

It’s been a long wait for a new entrant into the main Halo franchise. The last release, Halo 5: Guardians, launched in 2015. Halo Wars 2, which isn’t part of the main storyline, launched in 2017.

Halo Infinite is slated to launch later this year but neither Microsoft nor 343 Industries have announced an official launch date. It will be available on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC when it hits store shelves.

