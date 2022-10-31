Electronic Arts and Marvel will work together to create three video games based on the popular comic book universe. The first one — EA Motive’s Iron Man game — has already been revealed.

“At Marvel, we strive to find best-in-class teams who can take our characters on heroic journeys in ways they haven’t before, and collaborating with Electronic Arts will help us achieve that,” says Marvel Games Executive Vice President Jay Ong in a statement. “We pride ourselves on being enthusiastic, creative collaborators with developers so they have the freedom to create something deeply unique and truly remarkable. The team at Motive is getting started on that with their Iron Man video game and we can’t wait for players to learn more in the far future.”

EA hasn’t provided any additional information about the Iron Man game other than revealing that it is a single-player experience coming to PC and consoles, and has an original story based on the character’s history. EA didn’t say what the other two video games it;s working on are, or what characters the studio would be using for them.

This isn’t the first time Electronic Arts worked on a Disney-owned property like Marvel. EA worked with Lucasfilm to create games like Star Wars: Battlefront and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. While EA no longer has the exclusive rights to produce Star Wars games, the relationship will continue with Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, due out sometime next year.

Electronic Arts also isn’t the only studio working on Marvel video games. Firaxis’ Marvel’s Midnight Suns is due out next month. Also, Insomniac’s Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is set to release next year and the studio is also working on a Wolverine game.

