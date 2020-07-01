Microsoft is preparing to hold another Xbox Series X showcase in the coming weeks that could be chock-full of new games and unannounced hardware.

Microsoft and Sony have been taking turns with big livestream reveals as they prepare to launch their next-generation consoles this holiday season. Microsoft kicked things off in May with an hour-long event that featured footage from Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and DiRT 5, among others. Sony followed with a livestream last month that showcased a variety of PlayStation 5 games and a new PlayStation 5 Digital Edition console.

Microsoft is reportedly planning to hold its next event later this month where it may unveil both new games and a long-rumored Xbox Series S. And although Microsoft hasn’t confirmed any plans or made any announcements, the rumor mill is churning out predictions on a daily basis.

Below, we’ve compiled a collection of the rumors surrounding Microsoft’s next event, along with a guide on how to watch the show when it airs. And be sure to check back throughout the month as we update this page with more details.

When will the event be held?

Microsoft hasn’t announced the next Xbox Series X event date and time, but Venturebeat journalist Jeff Grubb said it’ll air the week of July 20. VideoGamesChronicle says its sources have confirmed a July 23 event date. We’ll update this space when Microsoft makes its official announcement.

How to watch the event stream

Last time around, Microsoft streamed its reveal event live on Twitch, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Mixer. But considering Microsoft is jettisoning Mixer, it may opt to keep it to the other platforms this time around.

Either way, you should be able to watch it live and see the replay afterward on those channels.

Will Xbox Series S make its debut?

Rumors have been swirling for weeks that Microsoft is planning a more budget-friendly next-generation console code-named Xbox Lockhart.

That device, which could be known as Xbox Series S at launch, will apparently have fewer features than the Xbox Series X but come at a more affordable price. It may also ditch discs, similar to the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition.

Microsoft hasn’t confirmed Lockhart exists, but considering references to it have leaked in Microsoft documentation and the Xbox Series X devkit, it’s likely in the works.

Whether the Xbox Series S will actually be at the event, however, is up in the air. Recent reports suggest Microsoft may push the announcement to August.

A look at the games

All signs point to Microsoft headlining its show with a big Halo Infinite unveiling and recent rumors suggest Fable 4 could also be announced. Earlier this week, some eagle-eyed observers noticed that Microsoft took over the Perfect Dark Twitter account, but hadn’t published any tweets. Could that also be in the works?

Also expect some new looks at the upcoming NBA2K21, FIFA 21, and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. A new development house called The Initiative, which was founded in 2018 by former designers on God of War and Uncharted games, has been working on a secret project that may also debut at the show.

