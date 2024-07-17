 Skip to main content
This is your last chance to get some heavily discounted Xbox 360 games

By
A chopper-esque contraption flying towards a giant monster in a city. The player character is shooting a gun at it.
Electronic Arts

Microsoft announced last year that it would be shutting down the Xbox 360 Marketplace at the end of July, but it’s not over just yet. Xbox is running a massive fire sale on a number of games, with some going as low as $1.

Players won’t be able to purchase any products through the storefront after it goes offline on July 29. While you can still download and play games you already own, you won’t be able to watch movies or TV since the Movies & TV app will also stop working on that date. That means now is your last chance to fill up your library.

Some of the biggest games to come out on the Xbox 360, such as Halo 3, Bioshock, or any of Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto series, aren’t on sale. However, there are some great choices here. Many of the titles are available on other platforms, but if you still want to use your Xbox 360 or just want to own them for game preservation purposes, there has never been a better time to collect some games.

There are some here that feel like no-brainers. Black, a short, underrated sci-fi shooter, is only $1. Batman: Arkham AsylumArkham City, and Arkham Origins are $5 each, and a lot of the DLC and skins are free. A number of Resident Evil games are up now for $2 each, while sister game The Evil Within is only $3. If you, for some reason, want to buy Skyrim again, it’s on the store for $4.50.

The sale is a great way to check out some oldies. While 2011’s Bulletstorm (developed by Outriders dev People Can Fly and Epic Games, if you really want a throwback partnership) received a remaster in 2017you have the chance to experience it on Xbox 360 for $2.

Despite Xbox giving players an easy way to purchase older titles, it’s still a big blow to games preservation efforts. The end of the Xbox 360 marketplace is yet another platform that has gone offline over the past few years. In 2023, the 3DS and Wii U eShops were shut down. PlayStation had originally planned to end purchasing support for the PlayStation 3, PS Vita, and PSP, although it reversed some of that decision after backlash.

Topics
Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
