 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Microsoft will shut down the Xbox 360 Store next year

Tomas Franzese
By

Microsoft announced today that it plans to shut down the Xbox 360 in 2024, an extremely disappointing move that’s bad for game preservation.

The Xbox 360 Store, also known as the Xbox Live Marketplace, has been present on Microsoft’s second game console in some form ever since it launched in 2005. In recent years, storefront shut down for older systems have become more common. The 3DS and Wii U eShops went offline in March despite player anger, while Sony planned to shut down the PS3, PSP, and PS Vita storefronts in 2021 before reversing that decision because of the backlash. Regardless, the loss of any storefront is a dour move for the video game industry, as some games are exclusively available to them and will be lost forever when the store goes offline.

Recommended Videos

An Xbox Wire post explains that the Xbox 360 store will shut down on July 29, 2024. After that date, players will no longer be able to purchase games, DLC, movies, or TV shows from the Xbox 360 Store or use the Microsoft Movies & TV app. Essentially, you won’t be able to buy new things or watch movies and TV shows on your system after July 29, 2024.

An image of backward compatible Xbox 360 games.
These Xbox 360 games are backward compatible on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, but many others aren’t. Microsoft

That post does say that previously purchased Xbox 360 games and DLC will still be downloadable and accessible after the store shut down and that many of the games are backward compatible with Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. Other online services for Xbox 360 will also still work on Xbox 360 after this date. Still, this is an extremely disheartening move from Microsoft, so why are they doing it? “A lot has changed since the Xbox 360 launched in 2005,” Xbox Player Services VP Dave McCarthy explained in that Xbox Wire post. “Technology has evolved, expectations from players have shifted, and we are focused on making Xbox Series X|S the best place to play now and in the future.”

The idea that “technology has evolved” and that what the Xbox 360 Store is currently using hurts user experience and safety is understandable, although the “expectations from players have shifted reason is much less convincing of an argument. I’m sure most players, like myself, would prefer to keep having the ability to buy games on Xbox 360.

If you want to buy anything on the Xbox 360 Store, you have until July 29, 2024, to do it.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
Microsoft beat the FTC. Here’s what the controversial court ruling means for Xbox
Xbox's logo used during the Extended Games Showcase

You’ve probably heard that the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) lost its case against Microsoft after an exciting and revelatory trial. On Tuesday, Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley denied FTC's motion for a preliminary injunction to block Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard before its potential completion by July 18. Ultimately, Corley did not believe that Microsoft owning Call of Duty would “substantially lessen competition” in the game industry. It was major win for Microsoft after months of regulatory hoops and roadblocks, but the FTC quickly moved to appeal the decision. This all raises an important question: What’s next?

Over the next week, Microsoft, Activision Blizzard, and the FTC will determine the fate of the gaming companies involved in this acquisition and set a precedent for the future of the game industry. On top of that, Microsoft still has to deal with the next moves made by the U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), which wants to block the acquisition due to its impact on cloud gaming. Following the release of Judge Corley’s Preliminary Injunction Opinion, I spoke to two analysts and a lawyer with knowledge of the video game industry to better understand what lies ahead for Microsoft and Activision, the FTC, and the CMA. The battle isn't quite over yet, even if the end is finally on the horizon.
What’s next for Microsoft and Activision Blizzard
Currently, Microsoft and Activision are in a solid position, as a Judge has ruled that Microsoft is unlikely to pull Call of Duty from PlayStation or lessen competition in the game console, cloud gaming, or game subscription markets by acquiring Activision Blizzard. There’s a temporary restraining order in place until July 14, which the FTC hopes to successfully appeal during. As soon as that order is up, though, Microsoft and Activision Blizzard have until July 18 to complete the acquisition.

Read more
Microsoft wins FTC case, removing Xbox’s biggest Activision Blizzard acquisition hurdle
Characters shooting in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Following a multi-week court case, Microsoft has won its battle with the Federal Trade Commission regarding its proposed Activision Blizzard acquisition. The ruling is a major win for Microsoft's troubled deal, clearing the biggest hurdle it faced.

Last January, Microsoft announced its intention to acquire Activision Blizzard for $69 billion. The blockbuster announcement immediately raised antitrust concerns, which resulted in the FTC filing a legal challenge in December 2022. Microsoft has not been able to proceed with the acquisition since then, as its faced similar scrutiny in the U.K.

Read more
Try these 2 indie greats before they leave Xbox Game Pass next week
An orb sits in an alien desert in Exo One.

I’m always excited for those two days every month when Xbox drops a blog post detailing the new additions coming to Game Pass. Even in slow months, there’s usually a hidden gem on there that I’m curious about digging into. Though as curious as I am about checking out what’s new, I often forget to scroll to the bottom and see what’s leaving the service. And just as there are a few standouts added to the service each month, Game Pass also tends to quietly lose just as many with each new batch.

That’s exactly the case this July. While the service gains Grand Theft Auto V and Exoprimal this month, it’s also losing two standout indies: Spelunky 2 and Exo One. If you’re looking for some games to play during a slow month for big releases, here’s why you should check out both before they leave the service on July 15.
Spelunky 2

Read more