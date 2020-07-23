Microsoft promised plenty of gameplay footage and other announcements at the latest Xbox Series X Games Showcase. And it wasted no time getting to the heart of the event with its first look at Halo Infinite gameplay footage. It then turned to other titles people have wanted to hear about, including Everwild and new RPG called Avowed.

The July Xbox event is focused on games, and Microsoft said it has no plans to share any hardware news, including the Xbox Series X’s launch date or price. The company will likely share those details in the coming months before the console goes on sale for the holiday 2020 season.

In addition to Halo Infinite gameplay footage, Microsoft’s event also played host to a new action game called Balan Wonderland from Sonic the Hedgehog co-creator Yuji Naka. A variety of other games also debuted at the show.

Read on for all the biggest news from Microsoft’s latest Games Showcase.

Halo Infinite

The Xbox Games Showcase kicked off with a bang and the first look at Halo Infinite gameplay footage. It shows protagonist Master Chief in a crash landing saying he needs to stop The Banished. The footage featured familiar Halo look and feel and depicted Master Chief jumping into a warthog and taking down enemies.

As rumored, Master Chief now has a grappling hook on his left arm that allows him to latch on to enemies and objects around him. The gameplay footage showed him attaching to one enemy and using a melee attack to take the enemy down. The grappling hook can also be used to grab items and weapons strewn across the ground.

Microsoft once again decided against announcing Halo Infinite’s official launch date and said again it’ll be available this holiday season.

Balan Wonderland

Yuji Naka, the famed co-creator of the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise, unveiled a collaboration with Square-Enix called Balan Wonderland. The game, which will launch in Spring 2021 on Xbox One and Xbox Series X, is an action title that will feature 80 distinct costumes that each provide players with different abilities. Gameplay footage showed a variety of characters taking on big bosses and other antagonists.

Balan Wonderland is the first game in 20 years that Naka and Sonic the Hedgehog co-creator Naoto Ohshima have teamed on.

Forza Motorsport

In another world premiere, Microsoft showcased how the next Forza title, called Forza Motorsport, will look on the Xbox Series X. The trailer showed a variety of flashy cars and characters, and Microsoft was quick to note that while it didn’t show gameplay footage, its trailer was generated by Xbox Series X hardware.

State of Decay 3

Microsoft followed its Halo Infinite unveiling with a trailer for State of Decay 3. It showed a character hunting an animal that appeared to be infected by, well, something. But exactly what is unknown, the trailer did little to reveal what Microsoft has planned.

Everwild

Microsoft also shared a look at Rare’s next title Everwild. The trailer showed a natural world for players to explore and revealed a variety of characters across nature. Again, Microsoft only showed a trailer instead of gameplay footage. The company also didn’t say when Everwild will launch.

Tell Me Why

In another trailer, Microsoft teased a brother-sister-focused game called Tell Me Why that will be available on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Xbox Game Pass. The first chapter will launch on August 27.

The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon

With a mix of gameplay footage and pre-filmed content, Microsoft showed off The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon, an expansion pack for The Outer Worlds that will be launching on September 9. It offers the first-person action with both guns and swords. It’ll be available on Xbox Series X and Xbox One and playable on July 28 on Xbox Early Preview and Steam Early Access.

Avowed

On a more serious note, Obsidian also showcased a new role-playing game called Avowed. The company said the game is set in the fantasy world of Yora and features first-person gameplay. The video showed players shooting burning arrows

As Dusk Falls

In another trailer, Microsoft shared As Dusk Falls, a game that appears to be an emotional title but a little light on details. It’ll be available at some point on Xbox Series X and PC.

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age

During the pre-show, Square-Enix showed off a new Dragon Quest game for Xbox called Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age. It’s the first Dragon Quest title to launch on the Xbox. Square-Enix showed gameplay footage and said players will need to visit a variety of locations around the world and use characters’ distinct attributes to win battles in the role-playing game. It even features a 2D mode for nostalgic players.

The game will be available on the Xbox on December 4.

Exomecha

The pre-show also featured a newly announced first-person title called Exomecha that will hit store shelves in 2021. The gameplay footage revealed little about the free-to-play title, but it did offer a look at a variety of mech characters that players need to take down.

Hello Neighbor 2

In the first sequel in the show, Microsoft played a trailer for Hello Neighbor 2, a game that will launch next year. The trailer featured two characters tracking each other but didn’t provide much detail about the storyline or what players can expect. It’ll be available on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC next year.

This is a developing story…

