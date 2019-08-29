The Resident Evil series has featured some tremendous cooperative experiences over the years, and after the single-player outings in Resident Evil 7 and the Resident Evil 2 remake, it appears Capcom is bringing zombie-slayers together again in a new game. You won’t have to wait too long to learn all about it, either.

Capcom currently has a website live called “Project Resistance,” with the “RE” of the second word highlighted in red. This is already pretty clearly signifying it will be a new Resident Evil game, though a few other titles like Devil May Cry 5 do make use of the RE Engine, as well. A scheduled teaser trailer posted on the official Resident Evil YouTube channel sealed the deal.

Alongside the scheduled video, we saw leaked images that were pulled from YouTube thumbnails. These images show several people holding weapons like shotguns and pistols, and aiming them at unknown targets in a dark environment.

new Resident Evil announcement on September 9th, "Project Resistance" (PS4/XBO/PC, some screenshots leaked via YouTube thumbnails) https://t.co/y6h4KtUuMU pic.twitter.com/XJIM5SuJIY — Wario64 (@Wario64) August 29, 2019

The game’s focus on previously unknown characters makes it sound a whole lot like the spinoff title Resident Evil: Outbreak, which was given a stand-alone sequel later on. Outbreak was not directly connected to the main games, but took place during the same time period and gave us a chance to learn more about the series’ twisted world. It received lukewarm reviews, but with modern third-person shooting controls and Capcom’s recent knack for grisly horror, a spiritual successor could be much better.

If that sounds like your cup of tea, you will be able to learn more at 8 a.m. PT on September 9, when the first teaser trailer is released. The game will then be playable — likely with its official name — at the Tokyo Game Show from September 12 to 15. “Project Resistance” is being developed for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC, so we will likely get our hands on the full game sooner rather than later.

Capcom’s previous multiplayer Resident Evil game didn’t go so well, though it didn’t actually have the Resident Evil name in its title. Umbrella Corps is a competitive multiplayer game set in the same universe, and was broadly panned for not playing to classic Resident Evil strengths. It was released only on PlayStation 4 and PC, despite all other recent games in the series also coming to Xbox One.

