Look out Super Smash Bros. Melee. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is getting a sequel

Tomas Franzese
By

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, the Super Smash Bros.-like fighting game from 2021 that starred characters from notable Nickelodeon shows, is getting a direct sequel later this year. Eat your heart out, Super Smash Bros. Melee.

An article on IGN, which revealed Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 for GameMill Entertainment, highlights some more new details about this game. Obviously, there’s a visual overhaul to the characters and stages, but there are some notable gameplay additions as well. Players will have access to powerful new Super attacks, and there will be lots of new fighters to try out. The two new ones revealed in this trailer are Squidward from SpongeBob SquarePants and Jimmy Neutron from The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron, Boy Genius.

All of the game’s characters will have voice acting at launch too, which wasn’t the case with the first game. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 will feature multiple new game modes, including a single-player campaign where Nickelodeon characters unite to stop Vlad Plasmius from Danny Phantom. On top of all that, there will be full cross-play across all platforms at launch. 

Patrick Star stands confused on a spoon in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2.
IGN / GameMill Entertainment

While it’s unlikely that this sequel to a fun but janky fighting game will ever come anywhere close to the revered Super Smash Bros. Melee in quality, it’s nice to see that Ludosity and Fair Play Labs got an opportunity to refine their crossover fighting game series further.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 launches sometime later this year for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch. It will cost $50 at launch and has a $25 season pass that grants an exclusive SpongeBob SquarePants skin at launch and four new characters over the course of 2024.

