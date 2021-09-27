What cartoon characters are in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl?

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl takes your favorite childhood Nickelodeon cartoon characters and pits them against each other in a whacky battle. This Super Smash Bros.-style platform fighter brings cartoony fun and creativity to a potentially competitive fighting video game scene. It’s too early to tell if Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl will pick up traction and become a top-tier fighting title in competitive scenes, but one thing is for certain — fighting as your favorite cartoon character is going to be a blast.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl has a packed list of base characters, and we expect even more are going to be added down the line. Here’s a list of every confirmed character in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, with extra info on character playstyles for the few characters we’ve seen in action.

What characters are in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl?

We’ve got a list of 20 confirmed characters for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl at launch. While there hasn’t enough gameplay footage available to get a feel for each character in the game, developer GameMill Entertainment has released a handful of videos showcasing gameplay for half of the characters. We’ll go through those characters first, and then list the characters we know less about below.

April O’Neil (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)

CatDog (CatDog)

Danny Phantom (Danny Phantom)

Helga Pataki (Hey Arnold!)

Leonardo (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)

Michelangelo (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)

Patrick Star (SpongeBob SquarePants)

Ren & Stimpy (The Ren & Stimpy Show)

Sandy Cheeks (SpongeBob SquarePants)

SpongeBob SquarePants (SpongeBob SquarePants)

Other characters

These characters haven’t received showcase videos ahead of the launch of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, but that doesn’t mean they won’t be powerful fighters!

Aang (Avatar: The Last Airbender)

Korra (The Legend of Korra)

Lincoln Loud (The Loud House)

Lucy Loud (The Loud House)

Nigel Thornberry (The Wild Thornberrys)

Oblina (Aaahh!!! Real Monsters)

Powdered Toast Man (The Ren & Stimpy Show)

Reptar (Rugrats)

Zim (Invader Zim)

