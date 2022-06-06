Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl adds voice acting and items

Nickelodeon All-Stars Brawl has dropped plenty of updates adding new characters to the Smash Bros-esque title. The latest addition coming in a free update today brings one of the most wanted features to the cartoon crossover fighter: Voice acting for all its characters.

Our next major FREE update is here – and it's a big one! We're super excited to announce that voice acting and items are available TODAY on PC, @Xbox and @Playstation. @Nintendo Switch coming soon! #NickBrawl pic.twitter.com/nTLK5T6zEG — Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (@NickBrawlGame) June 6, 2022

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl released to a mixed reception from players and critics. While we enjoyed the game in our review, we had complaints about its lack of content. The missing features list included voice acting, which is finally coming with the latest update.

The game’s developer, Ludosity, posted a list showing off all the voice actors joining the fray to lend their talent to the production. Cartoon fans will find tons of familiar names in the listing.

We hope everyone enjoys the impeccable voice talent that these incredible individuals are able to bring to the table: pic.twitter.com/oRwGNtKQK9 — Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (@NickBrawlGame) June 6, 2022

Items are now in the game, which is a major change for the title. All-Star Brawl may be a Smash Bros-inspired game but it launched without that core gameplay system. Players can now dive in and use Nickelodeon-inspired tools to take down their opponents.

Items and voice acting aren’t the only additions coming with today’s free update. Ludosity confirmed that a balance patch and a few bug fixes are a part of the package as well. Those updates come alongside the game’s latest character, Jenny “XJ8” Wakeman from My Life as a Teenage Robot.

Alongside the Universe Pack, the latest patch for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is now live! Here are the notes. pic.twitter.com/DGgCZuBDF7 — Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (@NickBrawlGame) May 13, 2022

This isn’t the last update coming to Nickelodeon All-Stars Brawl. Future DLC characters like Rocko of Rocko’s Modern Life fame are set to join at a later date. Players can expect more balance updates and possibly more stages to come with these future additions.

Nickelodeon All-Stars Brawl is available for free to PlayStation Plus subscribers this month. Players can get in on the fresh additions for the game today with its free update.

