Sony has announced its PlayStation Plus lineup for June, and it includes God of War, Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl.

For some, God of War may feel like an odd choice for a free monthly release, as the game is already available via the PlayStation Plus Collection for PlayStation 5 subscribers and will be featured in the Extra tier of Sony’s PlayStation Plus revamp, which launches in the U.S. on June 13. Even so, adding the 2018 hit title is likely just Sony’s attempt to build hype for the upcoming sequel God of War Ragnarok, which may receive a release date very soon.

Meanwhile, Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker is a 4v4 multiplayer title filled to the brim with popular characters from the franchise, and it continues to receive regular DLC releases. The game’s Season Pass 5 was revealed a few weeks ago, promising to bring with it more characters and a host of quality-of-life updates.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is a platformer brawler in the same vein as Nintendo’s hit Super Smash Bros. series, pitting players against one another as classic Nickelodeon characters like SpongeBob, Oblina, Nigel Thornberry, and many more. It received plenty of attention from genre fans when it launched last year, but interest in the game seemed to wane quickly. A release on PlayStation Plus may be just what it needs to gain back some momentum.

You can download all three new PS Plus games beginning Tuesday, June 7. Until then, May’s games – which include FIFA 22, Tribes of Midgard, and Curse of the Dead Gods – are all still available to add to your library. PlayStation Plus will also expand with more expensive Extra and Premium tiers on June 13, making this a significant month for the service.

Editors' Recommendations