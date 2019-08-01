Gaming

Ninja leaves Twitch for Mixer, says he’s getting back in touch with his roots

Gabe Gurwin
By
fortnite ninja espn the magazine cover
ESPN

Tyler Blevins, more widely known as Ninja, is currently one of the most popular streamers on Twitch, but that is about to change. Blevins revealed in a video on Twitter that he is now streaming exclusively on Microsoft’s Mixer.

In the video, he makes the announcement to a room full of press and then takes on the role of several reporters asking questions about the news. One reporter even asked if his hair would be changing colors, but the jury is still out.

In a more casual video linked to the announcement, Ninja confirmed that his content will not be affected by the move. In both videos, he emphasized getting back in touch with his “roots.” We’re not quite sure what that means, but we’ll find out in due time.

Many viewers associate Ninja’s channel with Epic Games’ Fortnite: Battle Royale, but his career started as a professional Halo player. Pairing up with Microsoft’s Mixer just a year or so prior to the next Halo release could be the streamer’s way of getting back to basics. As for right now, we fully expect Fortnite to remain a staple on his channel.

Despite being far smaller than Twitch, Mixer is gaining popularity. According to Stream Labs, hours watched on the platform have risen by 357 percent since the last quarter, and the total hours streamed has risen by 43%. The average viewer per channel is currently around 10, but that number will likely go up after Blevins starts gaining traction on the platform.

YouTube is also a larger streaming service than Mixer, but Mixer has features that other streaming platforms do not. It promises the highest quality streaming with almost no latency, and it offers ways viewers can interact with your game to make the experience more engaging for viewers.

In the last few years, Microsoft has given away free games and downloadable content to viewers who watch the Xbox press conference on Mixer. With Twitch having such an enormous lead over the competition, however, only something as huge as partnering with one of the most popular streamers in the world could rapidly change that.

Don't Miss

The best virtual reality games
Ray tracing ultra — Screenshot 5
Computing

The first top-tier ray tracing-only game will land in 2023, Nvidia guru says

According to the musings of one of Nvidia's top researchers, consumers may see the first top-notch game that requires ray tracing by 2023. Only a handful of games now support it, but the pool is growing as ray tracing technology evolves.
Posted By Jonathan Terrasi
fire emblem three houses more than 200 hours to beat
Gaming

The beginner’s guide to impenetrable strategy in Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Fire Emblem: Three Houses is now available, and though it retains many elements from previous games, it also switches up and introduces several new systems. With our beginner's guide, you can achieve victory.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
best ps2 games
Gaming

Hey, Sony! If you make a PS2 Classic, it needs these legendary games

A total of 158 million PlayStation 2 consoles were sold worldwide during its life cycle, making it the most successful video game console of all time. It wasn't easy, but we've complied a list of the best PS2 games of all time.
Posted By Steven Petite
microsoft xcloud vs shadow project forza
Gaming

Project xCloud tests draw closer as new apps surface on Microsoft Store

It appears Microsoft is planning to commence tests for its Project xCloud game-streaming service shortly, as applications related to it have popped up on the official Microsoft Store.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
google cloud game servers alpha test launches
Gaming

More games for Stadia? Google quietly launches Cloud Game Servers alpha test

Google has begun private testing for its Google Cloud Game Servers system, which promise easier dedicated server implementation in your game. You can sign up now on the official website.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
black shark 2 pro news main
Mobile

The Black Shark 2 Pro offers Snapdragon 855 Plus power for under $500

Black Shark has wasted no time after the release of the powerful Snapdragon 855 Plus, releasing an upgraded version of the Black Shark 2 gaming phone. Say hello to the uber-powerful Black Shark 2 Pro.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Nintendo switch lite new console mobile on the go undocked built in controllers
Gaming

The Nintendo Switch Lite is now available for pre-order

Pre-orders have officially opened up for the Nintendo Switch Lite at several retailers. The system is available to order in four different styles, and will release on September 20.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Nintendo switch lite new console mobile on the go undocked built in controllers
Gaming

How does the upcoming Switch Lite stack up against Nintendo Switch?

Nintendo recently announced the new Switch Lite console, a handheld-only version of the original Switch. When comparing Nintendo Switch vs. Switch Lite, which differences should you know?
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
nintendo switch lite design specs price editions release date 1
Gaming

The Nintendo Switch Lite is real, and here's what we know about it so far

Nintendo is planning to launch a smaller version of its Switch system, with several features changed. Here is everything we know about the Nintendo Switch Lite so far, including release date and price.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
luigis mansion 3 gameplay multiplayer release date nintendo switch
Gaming

From the Poltergust to Gooigi, here's everything we know about Luigi's Mansion 3

Luigi's Mansion 3 is scheduled to release in 2019 as a Nintendo Switch exclusive. Here is everything we know about the latest spooky and stylish adventure from the less-brave Mario brother.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
how resident evil 7 made itself in the model of modern horror games op ed 0002
Gaming

From horror to first-person shooters, these are the best games in VR

Whether you own a PlayStation VR, and Oculus Rift, or an HTC Vive, you have a ton of different choices when it comes to games. These are 15 of the best virtual reality games available right now.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
logitech gaming mouse amazon deals g903 lightspeed wireless
Deals

Play better than ever with these Logitech gaming mouse deals on Amazon

Whether you’re new to the world of PC gaming or just looking to replace your old, clunky gaming mouse, we have you covered. We scouted three Logitech mouse deals on Amazon that can help you achieve better gaming performance.
Posted By Erica Katherina
call of duty modern warfare hands on preview 7
Gaming

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s stark realism leaves a bombshell impression

With the help of a new engine and redesigned systems, Call of Duty feels remarkably fresh again in Modern Warfare. I spent three hours with the multiplayer and came away feeling like I did when I first played the excellent original.
Posted By Steven Petite
fortnite season 10 adds mechs competitive players not happy fortnitebrute
Gaming

Fortnite adds mechs to Battle Royale, and competitive players are not happy

Fortnite's 10th season, called Season X, has arrived. The season introduces the previously -teased mech vehicle called the B.R.U.T.E., as well as new phenomena that could change the island itself.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin