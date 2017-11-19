Nintendo’s ‘Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp’ lands on mobile on November 22

Attention, smartphone-owning Nintendo fans: The long-awaited Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp is almost here. No really, it is.

Following several launch delays earlier this year, the Japanese gaming giant confirmed on Sunday it’s finally going to release Animal Crossing for iOS and Android on November 22. Yes, folks, that’s this Wednesday.

The free game will join Super Mario Run and Fire Emblem Heroes as Nintendo tentatively expands its offerings for mobile devices.

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp is already available for mobile users in Australia, but as most of the game’s fans don’t actually live there, Wednesday’s launch is really the main event.

Nintendo’s newest mobile game offers a different take on the regular versions of the popular life simulation game found on its traditional platforms, hence its original Pocket Camp name. But in keeping with the series, the game runs in real time according to your local time. So you’ll see day and night (if you play it day and night), as well as seasonal changes, too.

In the mobile version of Animal Crossing you’ll take on the role of the manager of a campsite. To get started, choose your manager’s physical appearance, then decorate the campsite however you like and interact with visiting animals as you set about building a community.

“Your campsite can be anything you like,” Nintendo proclaims on its website, “from a traditional space that celebrates nature to a flashy fun house with concerts and rides. It’s all up to you!”

You don’t have to stick around the campsite the whole time, either. Hop in your camper and take a ride to the beach, the forest, or someplace else, and collect stuff while you take a look around. If you sell some of what you find in exchange for Bells, you can spend them at the Market Place on other items like furniture and clothes. Help others on your travels and you’ll earn Bells and craft materials in return.

Ah yes, the game lets you craft lots of different items for your campsite and camper. While some are just for decoration, others are required to get animals to visit. You’ll need Bells, and in some cases Leaf Tickets — another of the game’s currencies — before you can set about crafting.

You can earn Leaf Tickets, but to get your hands on them more quickly you’ll have to hand over some real-world money to Nintendo.

Animal Crossing has built up a loyal following over the years. The original version launched for the Nintendo 64 in Japan back in 2001. After that it went global, with updated versions landing on the company’s newer consoles and handheld gaming devices over the years.