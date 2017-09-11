Nintendo Direct event to detail ‘Super Mario Odyssey’ info on September 13

Why it matters to you 45 minutes is a long time for a Nintendo Direct event, so we're expecting plenty of big announcements.

We’re only a little more than a month away from the release of the Nintendo Switch-exclusive Super Mario Odyssey, but we won’t have to wait until then to learn more about the game. A Nintendo Direct event is planned for this Wednesday, September 13, and it will include new details on Mario’s latest adventure.

The video presentation will begin at 6 p.m. ET and will run for about 45 minutes. In addition to news on Super Mario Odyssey, the presentation will include information on other games for the Nintendo Switch, as well as upcoming games for the Nintendo 3DS. Though much of the attention this holiday season will be on the Switch and the SNES Classic Edition, the 3DS won’t be strapped for games. Metroid: Samus Returns is out on September 15, and upgraded versions of Pokémon Sun and Pokémon Moon release in November.

As far as Nintendo Switch games go, there are a few others we’ll likely hear about during the presentation. Fire Emblem Warriors — a Dynasty Warriors-style game featuring Fire Emblem characters — releases for the Switch and New 3DS on October 20. A Switch version of both Resident Evil Revelations and Resident Evil Revelations 2 will also release on November 28. The games include special Joy-Con control schemes, as well as all downloadable episodes and extra content. While the original game released as a traditional boxed game on 3DS back in 2012, the sequel launched episodically.

We also wouldn’t be surprised to hear about continued content support for the Switch’s library of already-released games. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle will be getting additional story content through its season pass in 2018, and Splatoon 2 continues to be updated with new events, weapons, and maps. Fighter Arms has also received additional characters, though the game isn’t as popular as some of Nintendo’s other offerings.

An announcement at the event of a new Super Smash Bros. game is probably out of the question, but we’ll still have our fingers crossed. The previous “Nindies” event already gave us a wealth of information on indie games, including the exclusive No More Heroes: Travis Strikes Again, as well as Kentucky Route Zero and the shooter Morphies Law.