Inklings unite for one last ‘Splatoon 2’-themed Nintendo Direct on July 6

Why it matters to you Splatoon 2 isn't out for another few weeks, but if you're itching to get a closer look at gameplay, this week's Nintendo Direct will be the best place to do it.

Nintendo is hosting one more of its “Direct” shows this coming week for Splatoon 2, which is set to be released for the Switch console on July 21. Fans will get an in-depth look at some of the new features the game will bring, though Nintendo hasn’t revealed which ones we’ll get to see in action.

Splatoon 2 is the sequel to one of Nintendo’s best new IPs in years. The original launched to much acclaim on the Wii U and helped maintain the console’s hold on its relatively small gaming audience through the last year or so of its prominence. Splatoon 2 promises to be bigger, better, and inkier than ever before, and should have a much more stable platform to showcase all of its third-person shooter action.

Some of the features we already know will be present in Splatoon 2 include a brand-new single-player campaign, new multiplayer game modes, and new weapons and items like jetpacks and dual pistols. Some of these features will no doubt make an appearance during the Nintendo Direct on July 6, though it’s not clear if we’ll see other, unannounced features.

The Direct is described by Nintendo as an “in-depth refresher” of the upcoming Switch title, so we’re not expecting anything too groundbreaking, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing, according to NintendoLife. With Splatoon 2, Nintendo isn’t looking to reinvent the wheel. It’s updating and repackaging one of its best-received titles in years that’s not Mario- or Zelda-related.

During the very earliest days of the Switch’s marketing, trailers featured competitive esport gamers trying out new Splatoon strategies on their own Switch consoles, before heading to the main stage at a big expo to face off against another pro team.

It seems unlikely, but Nintendo may devote time to some of the Splatoon-themed hardware that’s coming out for the Switch. Headset communication will be key to competitive play, so we may get a better look at some of the Splatoon headsets that have been showing up online for later linkup with the upcoming Switch chat app.

If you want to tune into the Nintendo Direct yourself, it will take place on the official Nintendo Twitch channel at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT on Thursday, July 6.