Nintendo Switch 2 FCC filings suggest Amiibos are here to stay

If you worried the Nintendo Switch 2 wouldn’t support your Amiibo collection, you can breathe easy; recent FCC filings indicate it will have NFC support, and that most likely means Amiibo. The filings also show the Switch 2 will support Wi-Fi 6, an upgrade over the original Switch’s Wi-Fi 5.

That’s great news for all fans. It means the Switch 2 can support faster Internet speeds and is on-par with the base PlayStation 5 — and has higher maximum speeds than the Xbox Series S or X.

Recommended Videos

As far as Amiibo go, there’s little reason to otherwise include NFC support. Nintendo’s plastic figures look great and are fun to collect, and they usually offer in-game perks of some kind or another. The filing shows the NFC reader — an RFID receiver — will be located in the right Joy-Con, just as it was on the first Switch.

The filing shave also revealed that the Switch 2 will have a USB-C port at the top and the bottom of the console and that it can charge via either.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

One of the biggest issues with the original Nintendo Switch was its slow Wi-Fi speeds. Although it technically supported Wi-Fi 5, few users reached maximum download speeds. The Switch OLED offered a slight improvement with an option for a hardwired connection, but the Switch 2 will hopefully bring more noticeable speed boosts.

Nintendo is holding an official Direct on April 2 at 9 AM ET to offer a closer look at the Nintendo Switch 2. That event should give us concrete details (and perhaps a release date and price) instead of educated guesses, but one thing is clear from the leaks so far: the Switch 2 looks like a big improvement from the original console in all the right ways.