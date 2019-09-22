A teardown of the Nintendo Switch Lite revealed that its analog sticks are similar to the Joy-Cons of the standard Nintendo Switch, which likely also makes them prone to the controversial drifting issue that has plagued the console’s earlier model.

YouTube channel Spawn Wave picked apart the Nintendo Switch Lite in a new video, which also took a look at the analog sticks of the portable console.

The inspection on the analog sticks of the Nintendo Switch Lite found that Nintendo used identical analog sticks in the portable console like in the detachable Joy-Cons of the original Nintendo Switch. The analog sticks have a different part number, but in terms of design and materials, there were no apparent changes.

The conclusion, therefore, is that the new console will still be at risk of the same problems found in the original system, specifically the drifting issue.

Nintendo recently instructed customer service representatives to stop charging Nintendo Switch owners who bring in their consoles to repair Joy-Con drift, which causes the controllers to register movement even when they are not in use. The free repairs started shortly after a law firm filed a class-action lawsuit against Nintendo over the problem, which severely interferes with gameplay.

As an alternative to repairs, one commonly suggested solution is to clean the area underneath the Joy-Con sticks using compressed air, cotton swabs, and alcohol, or electric contact cleaner spray. However, the issue keeps returning for some Nintendo Switch owners, forcing them to buy a new pair of controllers for $80.

Gamers expected that the Nintendo Switch Lite would no longer have drifting issues, as Nintendo should have already fixed it. However, it appears that the risk is still there, to the dismay of those who waited for the new portable console primarily to not have to deal with the problem.

Spawn Wave’s teardown, which also found a 16% smaller battery and a re-positioned Wi-Fi antenna, should serve as a warning for those who are still thinking about buying the Nintendo Switch Lite. Hopefully, Nintendo will extend the free repairs for the drifting problem to the new version of its current-generation console.

