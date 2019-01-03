Digital Trends
Gaming

GameStop and Target are offering big savings on Nintendo Switch games

Gabe Gurwin
By
why we buy games twice on the nintendo switch mario kart lifestyle portability

Did you pick up a Nintendo Switch during the holiday season but find you are growing sick of the one or two games you got with it? If you’re looking to stock up on games for the handheld hybrid system, GameStop has some deals on games that you can’t pass up.

From January 3 through January 10, GameStop is offering a selection of downloadable Switch games for 30 percent off, and they’re all first or second-party titles. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Octopath Traveler, Splatoon 2, Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition, and Arms are all available through the promotion for $42, and they’re all worth picking up for any die-hard Nintendo fan.

Of the games included, Octopath Traveler is the newest. The role-playing game combines 2D pixel art sprites with detailed 3D environments to create an effect unlike any other game on the system, and its combat system prioritizes tactics and resource management over blindly leveling your party members. It also happens to have one of the best soundtracks on the Switch, and if you’re looking for a game that can keep you busy for weeks at a time, it’s the perfect choice.

3DS owners can get in on the fun, as well, with big discounts on some of the system’s biggest games. Kirby Triple Deluxe and Yosni’s New Island are on sale for $14 each, while Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon, Fantasy Life, and Mario Party: The Top 100 each cost $28. As with the Switch games, they are download codes rather than physical releases.

If you are looking to pick up physical cartridges instead, Target is offering similar deals, as well. All of the Switch games mentioned for GameStop are available for the same price at Target, and there are also savings available for third-party games. Sid Meier’s Civilization VI is down to $50, and NBA 2K19 is down to just $30. Most items are available to ship, and almost all of them were in stock at our local Target store, as well.

Nintendo doesn’t generally offer its games for less than their standard MSRP in retail stores, so this is a great opportunity to build up your library for cheap. Aside from New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, 2019 will start a little more slowly for the system, so you’ll have plenty of time to get through your new purchases.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Don't Miss

Here are 19 portable tech gadgets you'll want to use every day
Up Next

How to wipe your Android phone or tablet properly
Gear Club Unlimited 2 review
Product Review

'Gear Club Unlimited 2’ chases realism, but crashes short of the finish line

Gear Club Unlimited 2 arrives exclusively on the Nintendo Switch on December 4th with over 50 licensed cars, a customizable driving experience, online and local multiplayer, and a chance to play as a professional race car driver.
Posted By Felicia Miranda
amd radeon rx 570 inhand2
Computing

Upgrade your gaming rig with our favorite graphics cards for every budget

If you're serious about games, a good graphics card is essential. There’s no one-size-fits-all option for graphics cards, but our recommendations can help you pick from the best graphics cards for your needs.
Posted By Jon Martindale
best ps4 games horizon zero dawn
Home Theater

How to set up HDR gaming on your 4K HDR TV and PS4/PS4 Pro

As of firmware update 4.0, all PlayStation 4 consoles support HDR, but if you're not playing with it on, you're missing out on some major graphical enhancements. This guide will show you how to set up HDR Gaming on your 4K/HDR TV and…
Posted By Parker Hall
best n64 emulators for pc and android nintendo 64
Gaming

These emulators might not be the N64 Classic, but they get the job done

Unless you have a functional Nintendo 64 or a Wii U, the only way to play most of the Nintendo 64's vast library is through emulators. Here are the best N64 emulators for PC and Android.
Posted By Steven Petite
china to release a desktop os rival windows in october xp
Computing

Steam to drop support for Windows XP and Vista on January 1

Windows XP and Windows Vista will no longer be supported by Steam starting January 1. Although you might be able to run an offline machine for XP gaming, Valve is keen to push everyone to upgrade.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Fortnite Season 7 Week 3 challenges | search between 3 ski lodges
Gaming

‘Fortnite’ adds a boom box to blow stuff up, help ring in New Year’s

Epic Games added a new Boom Box item to Fortnite, giving players the ability to destroy others' structures using the power of music. A special New Year's Eve event has also been spotted.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
elon musk starman space adventure spacex falcon heavy
Features

These are the 10 most important tech news stories of 2018

From Facebook scandals to unprecedented space travel, 2018 has been a year of important, turbulent, exciting, worrying, and delightful tech news. We count the 10 tech stories that will be influencing the future.
Posted By Luke Larsen
Nintendo Switch review
Gaming

Nintendo Switch controller always dying? Here's how to turn it off

Turning off a Nintendo Switch controller is a little bit trickier than it is on other systems. Here's how to turn off a Nintendo Switch controller, whether it's the Joy-Con or the Pro Controller.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
God of War Review | Kratos and Atreus cross a large waterway
Gaming

Your PlayStation 4 game library isn't complete without these games

Looking for the best PS4 games out there? Out of the massive crop of titles available, we selected the best you should buy. No matter what your genre of choice may be, there's something here for you.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
best free MMORPGs
Gaming

Be warned, these free MMORPGs will slay your free time

Have ample time on your hands and an unquenchable thirst to beat, battle, and blast your way through worlds of fantasy and sci-fi splendor? Check out our picks for the best free MMORPGs.
Posted By Steven Petite
LG 32UD99-W review full
Computing

Here's what you need to play games and watch movies in 4K on your PC

4K display tech is here, but there's more to running stuff at such a high display resolution than just handing over the dough for a 4K-equipped display. Here's what you need to run 4K.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Animal Crossing
Gaming

This 87-year-old grandma eats, sleeps, and breathes ‘Animal Crossing’

Is there such a thing as too much Animal Crossing? The answer to that is a resounding no, and one 87-year-old grandma knows that. She has logged a ridiculously inspiring 3,580 hours in Animal Crossing: New Leaf over the past four years.
Posted By Steven Petite
best free fps games you can download quake champions
Gaming

Wage war on a budget with these fun and free first-person shooters

We all know about Halo and Call of Duty by now, but what about quality titles that won't cost you upward of $60? Check out our picks for the best free first-person shooter games from Paladins to Quake Champions.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
best mmorpgs available right now ff14online
Gaming

People say MMORPGs are a dying genre, but these awesome games prove them wrong

There are tons of different options for MMO players in 2018, including games that blur the line between "traditional" games and those that qualify as MMORPGs. These are the best MMORPGs of 2018.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin