Check your Switch! Nintendo fans are reporting cracked consoles

Share

The Nintendo Switch has been criticized in the past for some of its physical flaws, including an easily scratched screen and disconnecting controllers. Users are now reporting a problem that could be a little bit more serious – cracks in the system itself.

Nintendo Life’s Damien McFerran noticed this week that his own Nintendo Switch — which he has had since it launched last year — had developed small cracks along its top. On his unit, they were primarily located in the small plastic bars running along the console’s vents at the top, as well as next to the game card slot.

Several Twitter users replied to McFerran’s initial report with the same issues. The majority of these also occurred on the top of the system, with one person adding that it eventually spread to the back of the case and required a repair.

The Nintendo Switch’s outer case isn’t particularly sturdy, and you can easily flex it in your hands if you apply a little bit of pressure. This softness might be responsible for one of the system’s other problems — warping — which typically occurs after an extended play session in the dock. Replacement docks have been designed by third-party companies, but there hasn’t been a perfect solution and these accessories have also reportedly broken consoles.

Given the success of the Switch and the relatively low failure rate, it’s unlikely that Nintendo has any plans to release an updated model anytime soon. The Wii U received no such revision, despite its abysmal sales figures, and the Wii’s “update” was actually a cheaper system that lacked some of the original Wii’s features, such as GameCube support.

Nintendo has not yet responded to this current crop of issues. We’ve reached out to the company, and will update this story if we receive comment.

All things considered, the current console generation has suffered from relatively few hardware issues. Xbox One systems have occasionally run into disc drive trouble (including one of our own), and original PlayStation 4 systems occasionally ejected discs due to the heat-sensitive touch buttons. Hopefully the Switch won’t become the exception to this generation’s reliable consoles.