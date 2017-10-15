Nintendo wants more hardcore games for the Switch

Why it matters to you This is huge news for any longtime Nintendo fan who has been waiting for more mature content to arrive, especially for the Switch. More hardcore games should be coming in 2018.

Not only is Nintendo cranking out more consoles per month, but it’s also looking to acquire more games. Specifically, more mature-rated games for the Switch console. According to the Wall Street Journal, Nintendo Co. is becoming a bit more open minded when it comes to mature content. It is apparently encouraging some producers to provide video games with more graphic content to the console.

This doesn’t mean that the company is going to completely abandon its family-friendly brand and roots. But it does looks like Nintendo is trying to compete with other heavy hitters such as Sony and Microsoft. The Xbox and Playstation have certainly had more mature games on offer than Nintendo’s previous consoles, including the Wii and WiiU. The Switch has had a pretty successful year thus far, so it makes sense that Nintendo wants to continue to capitalize on that. Bringing a larger amount of variety to the console when it comes to games is only going to help.

Two mature games that we know for sure are coming to the Switch are Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus and DOOM, announced last month by Bethesda during the Nintendo Direct. Doom will be released later on this year, while Wolfenstein II will see a 2018 release for the Switch. That’s in addition to a whole slew of other horror titles for the console.

Inti Creates Co. said last month that the developer would be releasing Gal*Gun 2 for the Switch early next year in America, Japan and Europe. The game is about hitting young women with pheromone shots and getting them to fall in love with you. “I thought it wouldn’t be possible to release such a game for the Switch, but surprisingly, Nintendo gave me positive feedback,” Takuya Aizu, chief executive of Inti Creates, said.

Atsushi Osanai, a professor at Waseda Business School, warns that Nintendo should be careful about how it begins implementing more mature games for the console. “Making a pitch to mature consumers with a wider range of games is basically good for the business, but Nintendo should do it carefully so that it doesn’t break the image among parents that Nintendo products are safe,” he said. That shouldn’t be too difficult for Nintendo to do, since Super Mario Odyssey, Mario’s Switch debut, is coming to the console this holiday season.

The Switch is still going to have plenty of family-friendly content for all ages. Plus, Nintendo certainly now has more third-party support than ever.