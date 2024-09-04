 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Now No Man’s Sky now has fishing, too

By
A No Man's Sky player character in an orange suit fishing on a raft in front of an orange sky.
Hello Games

Everybody loves fishing minigames (so we’ve heard), and now No Man’s Sky has one. Developer Hello Games announced a new fishing update coming to the game for free, and it will being along fish farming and a limited-time expedition.

The fishing in the Aquarius update is about what you’d expect if you’ve fished in any other video game. You take your fishing rod and equipment, explore different bodies of water and biomes, and see what you can catch. Different kinds of bait can also help you catch rare fish, which you can use to help fill up your fishing log. You can also compare your stats against others with an update to the Wonders Catalogue, which now includes your fishing records.

Recommended Videos

Along with fishing comes new equipment too. The Exo-Skiff is a customizable fishing platform with its own inventory that you can use to hunt for fish that live in deeper waters (although you can, of course, fish on the coastline). There’s also a deep-sea diving suit, fish traps you can set up and check back on later, and new cooking recipes for sfish.

To kick off the new update, No Man’s Sky players will have the chance to complete the Aquarius expedition, which will run for six weeks and task players with, well, fishing. Players who complete it will get an underwater jetpack, along with other deep-sea customizations. For example, part of the update involves dredging up lost notes and finding stories, and if you discover the Lost Angler story, you’ll earn the Lost Angler’s Rig, which is a unique fishing rod.

No Man’s Sky‘s latest big update, Worlds Part I (or Update 5.0), added new effects that make water look more realistic, and the addition of fishing is sort of a celebration of that. In the Aquarius update trailer, the new water effects look spectacular, only adding to the peace you might feel while taking it easy and fishing. Update 5.0 also added a new bug-hunting mode that’s “Starship Troopers-inspired” and other technical visual updates to clouds and weather.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
The maker of No Man’s Sky revealed its next ambitious game: Light No Fire
Player riding a dragon in Light No Fire.

The developer behind No Man's Sky, Hello Games, has another title on the way with Light No Fire. While the game shares similarities with the developer's previous title in terms of gameplay and philosophy, its director, Sean Murray, said the project will be even more ambitious than the team's past foray> he also showed off a trailer.

Light No Fire TGA 2023 Reveal Trailer | The Game Awards 2023

Read more
All Gold Ball locations in Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name
Kiryu listens to a message in his earpiece in Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name.

Every time Kiryu thinks he's out, the Yakuza life pulls him back in. This once again rings true in Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, where we follow Kiryu after his last adventure, but before Ichiban takes up the mantle in Like a Dragon and the upcoming Infinite Wealth. Unlike the majority of the games in the series, you won't be running around the iconic Kamurocho, but mostly Sotenbori, Isezaki Ijincho, and the Castle. What remains the same is the numerous side stories and optional tasks that, for whatever reason, always seem to present themselves to the stoic and brooding Kiryu. One of those this time around is the "Gotta Catch Some Balls!" request given via the new Akame Network where you need to locate seven golden balls hidden around the maps. These are well-hidden little treasures in very dense locations, so here's the location of all seven in Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name.
All gold ball locations

The first six of seven balls can be obtained as soon as you have access to the location they're in. The seventh and final one is tied to a Stroll n' Patrol request that only appears later in the game as a reward.
Sotenbori gold ball locations
No. 1: At the southwest end of W. Shofukucho Street, enter the Kiss Shot Billiards & Bar. This ball is one of the prizes you can get by exchanging 777 points, so play a few rounds to save up.

Read more
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 fixes one of its predecessor’s biggest flaws
Venom perched on a rooftop.

Insomniac Games has always had a penchant for silky smooth controls, and while Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 doesn’t make any drastic changes to gameplay, the new Symbiote and Bioelectric abilities give both heroes (Peter Parker and Miles Morales) more options when taking on groups of enemies. Both Spider-Men are a joy to play as in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Traversal has also seen minor, but helpful improvements, with the addition of web swings and the ability to swing around corners, which ensure that almost no roadblocks to movement exist while playing as a Spider-Man.

That’s why I was surprised that some of the most memorable moments of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 for me were moments where I wasn’t in control of Peter or Miles -- and I’m not just referring to the sequences where I controlled a drone or Spider-Bot. Some of the weakest parts of the first Marvel’s Spider-Man were the ones where I wasn't controlling the titular hero. That’s not the case in this sequel, though, making that one place where Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is a clear, drastic improvement over its predecessor.

Read more