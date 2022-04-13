 Skip to main content
  1. Gaming

You can be a space pirate in No Man’s Sky starting today

Otto Kratky
By

No Man’s Sky‘s latest update is intruding on Sea of Thieves‘ territory. Titled Outlaws, the game’s 3.85 update is fairly straightforward, giving players access to a bounty of new content that expands its space combat and gives players the chance to become the Monkey D. Luffy of the cosmos.

With space being so big, the law can’t reach every corner. As such, some star systems have fallen under outlaw control. These new systems have their own merchants and contraband items, as well as mission agents. Players looking to make some cash can take these contraband goods and smuggle them into regulated systems to sell for a sizable profit. Of course, authorities will try and stop smugglers with probes, but players will be able to stop any investigations with Cargo Probe Deflectors, a new defense measure.

Players who want to get more into the looting and plundering aspects of space piracy will have more incentive to do so thanks to an increase in profit available for attacking trader ships or freighters. However, anyone who takes one of these predatory actions will have to deal with the consequences. Sentinel interceptors will attack anyone interfering with planetary trade routes, and as usual, the player’s reputation will go down. The latter issue can be dealt with thanks to forged passports though, which can be presented at Station Cores to restore reputation.

Aspiring pirates won’t have to fight alone either. Players can now recruit roaming pilots into their own squadron. These wingmen will automatically warp to the player when they enter space combat and can even be managed. Each pilot’s skills, traits, and battle statistics can be inspected, and if they aren’t up to snuff, pilots can even be trained.

Today’s update for No Man’s Sky adds even more features on top of an expansion of available illegal activities, like new cloth physics and another Expedition. Following the game’s first major patch of the year, it seems that developer Hello Games has no intention of slowing down.

Editors' Recommendations

The first two Max Payne games are getting remakes

max payne remake announcement 3 screenshot

Nintendo is erasing its music, and community, from YouTube

Bowser holds Peach in Super Mario Odyssey.

No Man’s Sky’s Sentinel update disrupted my quiet space life

Minotaur mech facing off against the Sentinels in No Man's Sky.

No Man’s Sky reaches the final frontier: Nintendo Switch

An alien world found in No Man's Sky

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Tesla Model Y front

New Doctor Strange 2 featurette offers a glimpse of madness

Benedict Cumberbatch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Is Samsung’s S95B OLED the TV to beat in 2022?

Samsung S95B OLED TV with image of a bright flower on screen.

Getting more spam texts and emails? Here’s how to fix it

In this photo illustration the detail of the SPAM folder.

Apple iPhone 14: Everything we know so far

iPhone 13 Pro in blue.

Best Staples deals and sales for April 2022

Staples Store

Save $100 on this Thrustmaster racing wheel for PS5 (with pedals!)

The Thrustmaster racing wheel is a must-have for any elite gamer.

The best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra cases and covers

Galaxy S22 Ultra in burgandy.

Beats boasts 3 new colors for Studio Buds, new Android tools

Model Kaia Gerber wearing Beats Studio Buds in Ocean Blue.