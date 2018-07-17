That’s not Nathan Fillion’s voice you hear as Cayde-6 in ‘Destiny 2: Forsaken’

Share

Remember Destiny 2: Forsaken‘s E3 trailer? Did anything seem off about Cayde-6 to you, besides the fact that Bungie killed him off right then and there? It turns out Cayde-6’s last appearance in Destiny wasn’t voiced by Nathan Fillion. Instead, Nolan North, the voice of Ghost, read Cayde-6’s lines.

Fillion confirmed his absence from the upcoming Destiny 2 expansion in a Kotaku podcast discussing his Uncharted fan film. “I wasn’t available for this last installment. It’s not me doing the voice for Cayde-6,” he said. “In a wonderful, amazing turn of events, it’s actually Nolan North.”

This is the second time North has stepped in for a role in Destiny. In 2015, North began his stint as Ghost, the Guardian companion originally voiced by Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage. Although Dinklage’s performance as Ghost was quite polarizing, Bungie said North took over due to Dinklage’s schedule. Today, no Dinklage-read Ghost lines exist in the game.

In the podcast, Fillion expressed his love for the role he’s held since Destiny launched in 2014. “How do I feel about Cayde-6? I absolutely love him. How do I feel about that character dying? I don’t personally believe it. He’s a Guardian. He should be able to come back. I mean, that’s their whole thing, they come back, right? The whole thing is the resurrection.”

Even though it sounds as if Fillion isn’t ready to let Cayde-6 go, Bungie explained that the Guardian is indefinitely dead during E3. “In that case, my go-to would be, I’m really excited to work with Activision again and do the prequel of how we get to Caydes 1 through 5. Cayde-6 prequel. That’s what we need to start talking about right now,” Fillion said.

If you go back and listen to Cayde-6 in the Forsaken trailer, it’s incredibly hard to tell that it’s not Fillion’s voice. We wonder how long it would’ve taken Destiny fans to figure it out. North did a stellar job standing in for Fillion.

A double dose of Nolan North comes to Destiny 2 when Forsaken launches September 4 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Let’s also hope that Cayde-6, against all we’ve heard, will in fact be in the Destiny universe post-Forsaken.