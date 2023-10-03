 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

NYT Connections today: answers and hints for Tuesday, October 3

Sam Hill
By

Connections is the latest puzzle game from the New York Times. The game tasks you with categorizing a pool of 16 words into four secret (for now) groups by figuring out how the words relate to each other. The puzzle resets every night at midnight and each new puzzle has a varying degree of difficulty. Just like Wordle, you can keep track of your winning streak and compare your scores with friends.

Some days are trickier than others. If you’re having a little trouble solving today’s Connections puzzle, check out our tips and hints below. And if you still can’t get it, we’ll tell you today’s answers at the very end.

Recommended Videos

How to play Connections

In Connections, you’ll be shown a grid containing 16 words — your objective is to organize these words into four sets of four by identifying the connections that link them. These sets could encompass concepts like titles of video game franchises, book series sequels, shades of red, names of chain restaurants, etc.

There are generally words that seem like they could fit multiple themes, but there’s only one 100% correct answer. You’re able to shuffle the grid of words and rearrange them to help better see the potential connections.

Each group is color-coded. The yellow group is the easiest to figure out, followed by the green, blue, and purple groups.

Pick four words and hit Submit. If you’re correct, the four words will be removed from the grid and the theme connecting them will be revealed. Guess incorrectly and it’ll count as a mistake. You only have four mistakes available until the game ends.

Hints for today’s Connections

We can help you solve today’s Connection by telling you the four themes. If you need more assistance, we’ll also give you one word from each group below.

Today’s themes

  • Long-haired Animals
  • Prattle On
  • Sneaker Brands
  • ___ Balloon

One-answer reveals

  • Long-haired Animals – Afghan
  • Prattle On – Blather
  • Sneaker Brands – Converse
  • ___ Balloon – Lead
New York Times Connection game logo.
New York Times

Today’s Connections answers

Still no luck? That’s OK. This puzzle is designed to be difficult.  If you just want to see today’s Connections answer, we’ve got you covered below:

  • Long-haired Animals – Afghan, Alpaca, Anfora, Yak
  • Prattle On – Blather, Chat, Jabber, Gab
  • Sneaker Brands – Converse. Jordan, Puma, Vans
  • ___ Balloon – Lead, Speech, Trial, Water

Connections grids vary widely and change every day. If you couldn’t solve today’s puzzle, be sure to check back in tomorrow.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Sam Hill
Sam Hill
Gaming Guides Editor
Sam Hill is a journalist and the gaming guides editor at Digital Trends. He's also written tech guides for Input and has…
Move over, Bungie: New York Times acquires Wordle
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.

Wordle, a popular word-based puzzle game that's dominated social media feeds in recent months, was acquired by The New York Times Company on January 31. It was the second significant gaming-related acquisition of the day, following Sony's $3.6 billion acquisition of Destiny developer Bungie. 
The New York Times did not share the specific price of the acquisition, but did say in its announcement that it paid creator Josh Wardle an amount "in the low seven figures." That's a much smaller figure than Sony's acquisition, but Wordle likely reaches a lot more people than even Destiny 2 currently does. 
Wordle is simple, engaging, and easy to share on social media. Image used with permission by copyright holder
While The New York Times is primarily a news publication, it has expanded into casual gaming in recent years. "The Times remains focused on becoming the essential subscription for every English-speaking person seeking to understand and engage with the world," its article on the deal said. "New York Times Games are a key part of that strategy."
Wardle claims New York Times Games played a part in the October 2021 creation of Wordle, adding that "this step feels very natural to me."
It sounds like The New York Times could eventually put Wordle behind a paywall. "The company said the game would initially remain free to new and existing players," The New York Times article notes, with "initially" being the keyword there. Thankfully, Wardle promises that Wordle will still be free and that wins and streaks will be preserved once the game transitions to The New York Times' website. 
https://twitter.com/powerlanguish/status/1488263944309731329
The New York Times highlights how it wants to grow its digital subscriptions to 10 million by 2025. Locking Wordle behind that subscription would undoubtedly drive some people to subscribe, but The New York Times also risks Wordle losing relevancy and upsetting a happy player base if it does that.
That's not something we'll have to worry about for now, as Worlde is still available for free online.

Read more
The best handheld gaming PCs you can buy
Steam Deck and ROG Ally sitting together on a table.

Ever since Valve's Steam Deck showed up, there has been a revolution in the world of handheld gaming PCs. Seemingly every company is looking to jump on the train of portable, high-performance gaming, but only a select few devices are among the best handheld gaming PCs you can buy.

This is definitely an evolving field, with new companies announcing devices left and right. Even this year, we still have devices like the Lenovo Legion GO to look forward to. For now, though, here are the top handheld gaming systems we've tested.

Read more
Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore is an honest love letter to the worst Zelda games
A character ina yellow shirt points off screen in Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore.

The Phillips CD-i video game console has one unfortunate claim to fame: a pair of notoriously panned Zelda games that have been memed into the ground. In 1993, the platform got Link: The Faces of Evil and Zelda: The Wand of Gamelon, each starring the aforementioned character in their respective game. They are both 2D level-based action-adventure games with relatively straightforward hack-and-slash gameplay along with the ability to use some items along the way. They were torn apart by players at release, creating a pair of black sheep in Zelda’s family tree.

Considering its reputation, you might be surprised to learn that the CD-i and its Zelda titles do have sincere fans … and one of them is making a spiritual follow-up to them with Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore. After playing a full level, as well as speaking with its creator, it's clear that Arzette is an earnest love letter to those despised Zelda games. It’s a wild “what if” scenario, imagining what a new game inspired by those titles would even look like in the modern age.
Creating a love letter
Arzette is an animated adventure from Seedy Eye Software and publisher Limited Run Games, which will release a physical edition of the title this year. The project is primarily developed by Seth Fulkerson, who has had a long and intimate history with the Zelda CD-i games. Fulkerson is responsible for creating the fan-made remasters of both Zelda titles and among those as well as other personal game projects, Fulkerson decided that he wanted to make a true spiritual successor based on whether the CD-i console had a future that serves as “a passion project that sets out to respect and pay loving homage to those original games, not make fun of them.”

Read more