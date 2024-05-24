NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Friday, May 24

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Noodles, e.g. — PASTA
- Has a lingering soreness — ACHES
- Use your noodle — THINK
- Tight cluster of trees — COPSE
- Sprayed (down) — HOSED
Down
- Cover for threadbare clothing — PATCH
- Near rhyme (and reason) for “a tissue” — ACHOO
- Greenpeace vessels — SHIPS
- Like the atmosphere after a squabble — TENSE
- “All right, you ___ for it!”– ASKED
