The Oblivion remake is real, and all will be revealed about it very soon

Bethesda has finally confirmed The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion remake is real, and the studio will hold a livestream tomorrow morning at 11 AM ET (8 AM PT) to give players more details. The long-rumored and discussed remaster is one of the worst-kept secrets in the gaming industry, but it’s still a pleasant surprise to see confirmation from Bethesda itself that the game will return.

The news comes via Bethesda’s social media accounts, which shared an image of a helmeted warrior with the Roman numeral “IV” in front of it. The company is clearly enjoying itself, as clicking the YouTube link leads to a video titled, “All will be revealed…” The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion preceded Skyrim and introduced players to the land of Cyrodil, and its lore tied closely into the story of the subsequent game.

At the time of writing, almost 12,000 viewers are waiting for the stream to go live. With the description stating that “all” will be revealed, we hope that includes a launch window. Most likely, the stream will detail gameplay elements, show off how it has been improved over the 2006 original, and much more. Bethesda might also drop the game at the end of the stream, if we’re lucky.

It wouldn't be overly surprising if that is the case. Rumors have suggested Bethesda might shadow-drop the game with little to no fanfare, and last week, screenshots of the remake leaked from the developer's website shortly before an automated response from the Xbox Support Account confirmed the remaster's existence.

There’s no word on pricing or availability yet, but the Oblivion remaster is expected to be a day one GamePass title. Some Steam users have also reported seeing it added to their libraries, which adds strength to the idea that it might drop tomorrow following the stream.