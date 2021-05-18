  1. Gaming

Overwatch 2 What’s Next livestream: How to watch and what to expect from it

By

The upcoming Overwatch 2 “What’s Next” livestream will debut this week and it aims to show off some of the game’s new features. What’s Next will be hosted by Matt “Mr. X” Morello and Mitch “Uber” Leslie from the Overwatch League, and they’ll be joined by Overwatch 2 developers to discuss the new hero shooter. Here’s how you can watch the event and what to expect from it.

When is the Overwatch 2 What’s Next livestream?

The Overwatch 2 What’s Next event will air at noon PT/3 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 20. It’s expected to last around two hours and will feature director Aaron Keller, associate art director Dion Rogers, and lead hero designer Geoff Goodman, along with the show’s prolific hosts.

Where can I watch the livestream?

As with many digital showcases like these, you can watch it on the publisher’s YouTube and Twitch channels. The livestream will be the same regardless of which platform you choose.

What will be shown during the What’s Next event?

While Blizzard won’t give away everything it will show during the event ahead of time, we do know What’s Next will debut some of Overwatch 2’s PvP. This is particularly noteworthy since Blizzard has mostly focused on the game’s cooperative and story components thus far. Aaron Keller explained that PvP is still “at the core of what makes Overwatch 2 feel so special,” much like the first entry.

The What’s Next event will showcase new maps, and as Keller notes, the team plans to discuss the ideas behind PvP changes with the new entry. To set expectations, Keller warned that everything that will be shown is a work in progress. Considering the timeline of the game’s development, it’s highly unlikely Blizzard will reveal the game’s release date during this event.

Editors' Recommendations

What to expect from Google I/O 2021

Google Logo

Destiny 2: How to unlock and upgrade the Splicer Gauntlet

destiny 2 how to unlock splicer gauntlet featured

The 53 best movies on Amazon Prime Video right now

Gene Hackman in The French Connection

The 85 best movies on Hulu right now

Skyfall

10 essential tips for getting started in Resident Evil Village

Resident Evil Village

Sony expects PS5 shortages to last into 2022

playstation 5 controller and ps5

Nvidia’s RTX 3050 Ti and 3050 bring ray tracing and DLSS to $799 gaming laptops

nvidia brings ray tracing to masses with rtx 3050 ti 1

How to speed up your graphics card

AMD Radeon RX 5700 and 5700 XT review

New World developers are serious about the upcoming MMO’s future. Is Amazon?

New World

Far Cry 6, Skull & Bones, and more Ubisoft games get new release windows

ubisoft-details-release-schedule-leading-into-2023

How to get every weapon in Resident Evil Village

Resident Evil Village

Destiny 2 down for emergency maintenance after surprise crossplay launch

Guardians in Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer.

The best PS4 shooter games

division 2 e3 2018 raids dlc the