The upcoming Overwatch 2 “What’s Next” livestream will debut this week and it aims to show off some of the game’s new features. What’s Next will be hosted by Matt “Mr. X” Morello and Mitch “Uber” Leslie from the Overwatch League, and they’ll be joined by Overwatch 2 developers to discuss the new hero shooter. Here’s how you can watch the event and what to expect from it.

When is the Overwatch 2 What’s Next livestream?

The Overwatch 2 What’s Next event will air at noon PT/3 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 20. It’s expected to last around two hours and will feature director Aaron Keller, associate art director Dion Rogers, and lead hero designer Geoff Goodman, along with the show’s prolific hosts.

Where can I watch the livestream?

As with many digital showcases like these, you can watch it on the publisher’s YouTube and Twitch channels. The livestream will be the same regardless of which platform you choose.

What will be shown during the What’s Next event?

While Blizzard won’t give away everything it will show during the event ahead of time, we do know What’s Next will debut some of Overwatch 2’s PvP. This is particularly noteworthy since Blizzard has mostly focused on the game’s cooperative and story components thus far. Aaron Keller explained that PvP is still “at the core of what makes Overwatch 2 feel so special,” much like the first entry.

The What’s Next event will showcase new maps, and as Keller notes, the team plans to discuss the ideas behind PvP changes with the new entry. To set expectations, Keller warned that everything that will be shown is a work in progress. Considering the timeline of the game’s development, it’s highly unlikely Blizzard will reveal the game’s release date during this event.

