Digital Trends
Gaming

‘Overwatch’ adds to its expanding lore with a new animated short on August 22

Chaya Rusk
By

On Wednesday, August 22, Blizzard will drop a new Overwatch short at Gamescom 2018 in Germany and on the PlayOverwatch YouTube channel. Starting at Blizzcon in 2015, Blizzard released four planned animated shorts featuring Winston, Widowmaker, Genji, Hanzo, and Soldier: 76. In an emotionally uncalled-for move, The Last Bastion wreaked havoc in the feelings department with an incredibly touching backstory for a straightforward mech character in 2016. Shorts are now an essential part of the game’s worldbuilding and lore, and production has historically included gorgeous scores and heartstring-tugging writing.

Blizzard teased the release, tweeting, “Grab some popcorn.” 

Speculations as to the short’s star are unconfirmed, but Sombra, Mei, and Reinhardt have all previously starred in an animated short, so players should look to one of the other characters not previously featured in an origin story. Origin stories have been used to introduce new characters, most recently the adorable Wrecking Ball, so it’s probably unlikely to see an animated short exclusively focus on one of the newer heroes. 

Other options for stardom include some of the 21 original heroes: D.Va, Zarya, McCree, Reaper, Symmetra, Zenyatta, and Mercy, who haven’t been featured in a short, origin story, or other animated work.  Support fans might get the lore they’ve been craving about Mercy’s history or Zenyatta’s mysterious background since the game’s release. However, D.Va is a strong fan-favorite and Blizzard is responsive to their community, so some background on everyone’s favorite Fusion Cannon wielder would not be unexpected.

It’s unlikely that Blizzard would double down on Lúcio as he’s the figurehead for the ongoing Summer Games, but fans shouldn’t take this as a last chance for their mains to get the spotlight. Since Overwatch has added seven characters since its release, there are plenty of possibilities for the starring role.

While you wait for that early-morning drop, take a refresher course in animated Overwatch shorts in this YouTube playlist. If you’re not involved in Overwatch lore, you can also funnel impatience into a few rounds of Lúcioball in the Overwatch Summer Games, which is live through August 31.

If you’re craving more stateside Blizzard gaming after Gamescom, the sold-out Blizzcon 2018 will be in Anaheim, California, on November 2 and 3. Blizzard is making the event accessible for fans everywhere with a Virtual Ticket option, and it’s historically hosted some great reveals, such as Starcraft II going free-to-play.

After you’re inspired by the animated short, defend (or attack) the payload with friends during the Overwatch Free Weekend from August 23-27 for PC, Playstation 4, and Xbox One! After all, the world can always use more heroes.

Don't Miss

The best game console
world of warcraft battle for azeroth prd
Product Review

'Battle for Azeroth' lets you play Warcraft without canceling evening plans

‘Battle for Azeroth’ promises to put you in the middle of a new war between the Alliance and Horde. The plot too quickly unravels into dull fetch quests, but the game’s variety keeps you itching to log in it even as the story…
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
amazon prime packages
Gaming

Amazon is killing off Prime’s new-game, pre-order discount

Amazon is ending its 20-percent discount on pre-ordered games for its Prime members later this month, instead offering a small voucher for a select number of pre-ordered games. Previous orders won't be affected.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
call of duty black ops 4 gun close
Gaming

‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ gets ‘Blackout’ beta on all platforms next month

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 will hold a beta for its battle royale Blackout mode in September, and it will be available first to those who pre-ordered the game on PlayStation 4. The game releases October 12.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
gamers shouldnt buy nvidia geforce rtx 2080 yet gtx ti feature
Computing

Nvidia’s new GPUs look amazing, but that doesn’t mean you should buy one

Nvidia's GeForce 2080 is a powerful graphics card that supports ray tracing to deliver real-time cinematic renderings of shadows, light, and reflection in games, but unless you were already planning on upgrading, you'll probably want to…
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
asus gets tough with two new tuf gaming fx laptops front
Computing

Asus gets ‘tough’ on gamers using two TUF Gaming FX laptops built for abuse

If you’re looking for a “tough” gaming laptop that won’t set your wallet on fire, Asus introduced two new solutions under its TUF Gaming FX banner. The FX505 dons a 15.6-inch screen while the FX705 sports a 17.3-inch screen.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
playstation 4 new dualshock colors will jazz up your gaming
Gaming

PlayStation 4: New DualShock colors will jazz up your gaming sessions

If your current DualShock 4 controller looks a little on the dull side, then check out these funky new designs just announced by Sony. There are four in all, with Sunset Orange the most likely to brighten up your PS4 sessions.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
playerunknowns battlegrounds performance guide playerunknown s
Gaming

‘PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds’ gets a full release on Xbox One in September

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds released as part of the Xbox Preview program back in December on Xbox One, but the game's full release hasn't arrived yet. That will change on September 4.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
best video game consoles version 1508519123 sony ps4 controller tv
Gaming

Take control of the action with the best PS4 gamepads

The PlayStation 4 is one of the most popular gaming platforms on the planet, and there are a number of great controllers available to play with. Here are the best controllers for PS4.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Razer Thresher Ultimate PlayStation 4 version
Gaming

One game console is better than the rest, and we're not afraid to say it

We've seen a relatively large influx of new consoles in the last year, including the Nintendo Switch and Xbox One X, so we've updated our recommendations for the best dedicated game hardware.
Posted By Mike Epstein, Gabe Gurwin
what makes a soulslike look at nioh and the legend of zelda breath wild darksouls3 screens 004
Gaming

‘Dark Souls Trilogy’ bundles all three games on Xbox One and PS4

Bandai Namco will release the Dark Souls Trilogy, a bundle containing all three games and their DLC, including Dark Souls Remastered, this October. The bundle will release for Xbox One and PS4.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Assassin's Creed Odyssey review
Gaming

Watch two new character trailers for ‘Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’

Ubisoft has released two separate trailers for Assassin's Creed Odyssey, each focusing on one of the two playable Greek characters you'll be able to select at the start of the game.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
saints row the third nintendo switch
Gaming

‘Saints Row: The Third’ gets a surprising port to the Nintendo Switch

Deep Silver announces that it's bringing the third Saints Row game to a Nintendo console next year. They also allude to more information following this news this week at Gamescom 2018.
Posted By Felicia Miranda
Battlefield V review
Gaming

‘Battlefield V’ goes all-in on multiplayer customization, team-focused play

DICE wants users to play as a squad in Battlefield V, so it makes sense that combat classes now have specific roles, loadouts, and perks. At Gamescom, the new Battlefield V trailer showed off combat roles and character/weapon customization.
Posted By Steven Petite
wireless adapter htc vive arrives september
Computing

HTC’s new wireless adapter for the Vive arrives in September for $300

Sick of tripping over the HTC Vive’s cord when moving blindly across physical space? HTC’s new wireless adapter is here to help. But it costs $300 and requires you to install an add-in card. That is bad news for laptop owners.
Posted By Kevin Parrish