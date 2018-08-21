‘Overwatch’ adds to its expanding lore with a new animated short on August 22

Share

On Wednesday, August 22, Blizzard will drop a new Overwatch short at Gamescom 2018 in Germany and on the PlayOverwatch YouTube channel. Starting at Blizzcon in 2015, Blizzard released four planned animated shorts featuring Winston, Widowmaker, Genji, Hanzo, and Soldier: 76. In an emotionally uncalled-for move, The Last Bastion wreaked havoc in the feelings department with an incredibly touching backstory for a straightforward mech character in 2016. Shorts are now an essential part of the game’s worldbuilding and lore, and production has historically included gorgeous scores and heartstring-tugging writing.

Blizzard teased the release, tweeting, “Grab some popcorn.”

Speculations as to the short’s star are unconfirmed, but Sombra, Mei, and Reinhardt have all previously starred in an animated short, so players should look to one of the other characters not previously featured in an origin story. Origin stories have been used to introduce new characters, most recently the adorable Wrecking Ball, so it’s probably unlikely to see an animated short exclusively focus on one of the newer heroes.

Other options for stardom include some of the 21 original heroes: D.Va, Zarya, McCree, Reaper, Symmetra, Zenyatta, and Mercy, who haven’t been featured in a short, origin story, or other animated work. Support fans might get the lore they’ve been craving about Mercy’s history or Zenyatta’s mysterious background since the game’s release. However, D.Va is a strong fan-favorite and Blizzard is responsive to their community, so some background on everyone’s favorite Fusion Cannon wielder would not be unexpected.

It’s unlikely that Blizzard would double down on Lúcio as he’s the figurehead for the ongoing Summer Games, but fans shouldn’t take this as a last chance for their mains to get the spotlight. Since Overwatch has added seven characters since its release, there are plenty of possibilities for the starring role.

While you wait for that early-morning drop, take a refresher course in animated Overwatch shorts in this YouTube playlist. If you’re not involved in Overwatch lore, you can also funnel impatience into a few rounds of Lúcioball in the Overwatch Summer Games, which is live through August 31.

If you’re craving more stateside Blizzard gaming after Gamescom, the sold-out Blizzcon 2018 will be in Anaheim, California, on November 2 and 3. Blizzard is making the event accessible for fans everywhere with a Virtual Ticket option, and it’s historically hosted some great reveals, such as Starcraft II going free-to-play.

After you’re inspired by the animated short, defend (or attack) the payload with friends during the Overwatch Free Weekend from August 23-27 for PC, Playstation 4, and Xbox One! After all, the world can always use more heroes.