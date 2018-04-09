Blizzcon coming to Los Angeles area in November — and you can get tickets soon

Share

Blizzcon, Blizzard Entertainment’s yearly celebration of the studio’s library of games, is coming back this November. Though the event is still nearly seven months away, you’ll be able to purchase your tickets very soon.

Scheduled for November 2 and 3, Blizzcon 2018 will be held at the Anaheim Convention Center outside of Los Angeles. Tickets will cost $200 and will be sold on two dates: May 9 starting 10 p.m. ET and May 12 starting at 1 p.m. ET.

Along with your ticket, you’ll also get a “goody bag containing a cache of loot” based on the studio’s various games. Last year’s bag included a backpack, a “badge icon pack” containing logos from six Blizzard games, one collectible pin, one vinyl Overwatch toy, and an exclusive Overwatch Mercy backpack hanger. It’s available to others for $45, with a $10 discount for those who purchase a Blizzcon Virtual Ticket. The Virtual Ticket, which provides viewers with live looks at panels and events from the celebration, will also be coming to Blizzcon 2018, with pricing and programming information arriving in the future.

During the two-day event, finals for tournaments involving Heroes of the Storm, Starcraft II, World of Warcraft, Overwatch, and Hearthstone will be held; preliminary events for all but Overwatch and Hearthstone will be held in late October. Tickets to these preliminary rounds will be made available separately later this year.

Last year’s Blizzcon event saw the introduction of several Overwatch features. In addition to the fantastic Eichenwalde map, the celebration introduced us to the character Moira. We expect similar announcements from this year’s show, but there should also be a greater focus on World of Warcraft. With the Battle for Azeroth expansion launching in August, the player count should see a steep rise.

If you’d like a chance to talk directly to Blizzard’s developers and support a good cause, you can purchase a ticket to a special Children’s Hospital of Orange County benefit dinner beginning on May 16. The event costs $750, and the net proceeds will be donated to the CHOC Children’s health care network, which provides services to children in California. The dinner will take place on November 1, and about 275 tickets will be available to purchase.