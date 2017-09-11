YouTube star PewDiePie in hot water over use of racial slur

Why it matters to you Other developers who don't want their brands tarnished by association with noxious statements made by YouTube personalities will be watching this situation closely.

Over the weekend, YouTube personality PewDiePie — known for his high-energy gaming videos — found himself in hot water after calling another player a racial slur during a match of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.

During the video, PewDiePie can be heard using the “n-word” before briefly apologizing and directing toward the player a non-racist insult instead.

This isn’t the first time PewDiePie, whose real name is Felix Kjellberg, has made racially insulting comments in his videos, and game developers have taken notice.

Writing on Twitter, Firewatch co-director Sean Vanaman said that his company, Campo Santo, would be filing a “DMCA takedown” on Kjellberg’s Firewatch videos, as well as any future games the developer makes.

Vanaman went on in the Twitter thread to call Kjellberg a “propagator of despicable garbage that does real damage to the culture around this industry,” and he urged other developers to follow his example.

While some have questioned whether Campo Santo can use the DMCA system to remove Kjellberg’s videos (the system is used for copyright infringement), Vanaman said that he doesn’t believe Kjellberg’s videos are commentary on his game, and thus wouldn’t fall under the vague “Fair Use” umbrella.

Freedom of speech is freedom of prosecution

His stream is not commentary, it is ad growth for his brand

Rest assured, this will be getting debated online by people who haven’t studied copyright law for weeks to come.

Earlier this year, Kjellberg was the subject of controversy after uploading a video which featured volunteers holding a sign in public that read, “Death to all Jews.”

He later claimed that the video was being made to show how someone could find a volunteer online willing to do anything for money, but this didn’t address that fact that many of his 57 million subscribers are children who could take this antisemitism at face value. The situation bears some resemblance to the character Cartman on South Park, with younger viewers unaware that his racist ramblings were meant to be laughed at rather than with.

It’s unclear just how severe the backlash will be for Kjellberg and his channel this time. His previous controversy caused YouTube Red to part ways with him over his Scare PewDiePie show, and he was also cut from the Maker Studios network.