The ultra-portable Pico Goblin is the first fully untethered VR headset

Why it matters to you Don't bother with PCs, smartphones, or wires -- go totally untethered with the Pico Goblin.

Virtual reality has never been this accessible. Meet the Pico Goblin, heralded as the first all-in-one VR headset featuring a user centric design. This stand-alone headset needs nothing but your eyes and your appetite for adventure — there are no cables, PCs, or phones required for its operation. So if you are looking to take VR on the road, or to introduce others to the technology in an easily accessible way, this just may be the headset for you.

The headset comes from Pico Interactive, a company founded in 2015 with the goal of creating captivating VR entertainment platforms, but with a focus on user experience. And it would certainly appear that the company has achieved its goal. While there are plenty of other larger VR headset makers in the field (think Samsung, Oculus, and others), the Goblin’s stand-alone capabilities make it a standout.