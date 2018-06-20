‘PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds’ has more than 400 million players

Share

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds may have lost some of the limelight to Epic Games and Fortnite over the last few months, but the game has still been a massive success. Developer PUBG Corporation revealed today that the battle royale shooter has managed to amass more than 400 million players across all devices.

In an update post on Steam, PUBG Corporation also shared that the game has sold more than 50 million units, and more than 87 million people play PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds on a daily basis. As PUBG Mobile is free, it isn’t factored into the total sales figure, but is largely responsible for the enormous player count.

“We’re genuinely humbled by PUBG‘s ongoing success and growth, and we’re incredibly optimistic about the game’s future,” the studio added. “We’re going to keep working on new content and improvements for all versions of the game. We know there’s still so much we can do to make PUBG a better game for our players.”

To celebrate the milestone, the Steam version of the game is currently on sale for $20 — down from its normal $30 — until July 5.

Several major changes are coming to PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds on multiple platforms. The small “Sanhok” map goes live for PC players on June 22, as does the new “Event Pass.” This new progression item allows players to spend cash to permanently earn certain items for missions, or earn them temporarily with a free version. It was implemented largely to appease those angered by the current crate system’s tendency to not give out worthwhile gear.

The first Event Pass will focus on Sanhok specifically, and it will contain both daily and weekly missions. Any items you earn cannot be traded to other players, as they’re intended to be badges of honor.

The mobile game also received a large content update this week. In addition to a new first-person classic game mode, the game now allows players to carry a pistol alongside their other two weapons. New social options, including the ability to mute individual players, were also added, and if you ever wanted to paint the starting plane before you leap onto the map, you now can.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is now available for Xbox One and PC. PUBG Mobile is now available for Android and iOS.