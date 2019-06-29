Digital Trends
Gaming

Benchmark leak shows PlayStation 5 is 4 times more powerful than PlayStation 4

Aaron Mamiit
By

The PlayStation 5 is expected to be more powerful than the PlayStation 4, but a new benchmark leak may have revealed just how wide the gap is between the two consoles.

Famed leaker APISAK tweeted an undisclosed benchmark score of the PlayStation 5’s semi-custom AMD APU, which is referred to as Gonzalo.

With a reported benchmark score of over 20,000 for the PlayStation 5’s Gonzalo, the next-generation console will be four times more powerful than the non-Pro version of its predecessor.

The exact score and details of the benchmark were undisclosed, but it appears to be the overall score from 3DMark Fire Strike, according to Notebook Check. It is also unclear if the PlayStation 5 in testing is an actual unit, or just a dev kit. However, with the PlayStation 5 launch not yet imminent, the score is likely from an early engineering sample, which means it may change once the final product rolls out.

Notebook Check then compared the PlayStation 5’s benchmark score with that of NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 2070, which scored about 22,170 in 3DMark Fire Strike. Without a specific score, it would not be possible to make a direct comparison between the two, but getting the performance of Sony’s next-generation console within the vicinity of the RTX 2070 and PC gaming is already a feat in itself.

The PlayStation 5 is reportedly more powerful than Microsoft’s next-generation Xbox, which is codenamed Project Scarlett, according to Game Informer’s Andrew Reiner. The revealed components of the two consoles are very similar, but without the full details, it is too early to tell which one packs a better punch.

However, with the looming rise of cloud gaming through services such as Google Stadia, it remains to be seen how the PlayStation 5 will fare against the competition, even with the power that it reportedly contains.

The PlayStation 5 release date is expected to be anywhere between 2020 and 2021, so gamers looking forward to what it could offer will have to wait a bit longer. It may also be the last PlayStation system ever, as Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot predicts that after the next generation of consoles, the industry will move to a streaming-only model.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

This crazy, secret gun is the key to Bungie's vision for Destiny's future
Up Next

Nintendo Switch Online may soon add retro games from other classic systems
adonit pro 4 impressions feature image
Mobile

Looking for a stylus for cheap? The Adonit Pro 4 is a great starting point

For casual note takers and sketch artists, the Adonit Pro 4 stylus is a low-maintenance, low-cost device for people just getting started with using a conductive pen on their smartphone or tablet.
Posted By Jackie Dove
Apple Watch Series 4 Review
Deals

Walmart gives refurbished Apple Watch Series 3 and 4 models deep discounts

If the high cost of a new Apple Watch gives you heartburn, why not consider a refurbished one instead? Walmart is offering discounts of up to $200 off the normal retail price on select refurbished Apple Watch Series 3 and 4 models.
Posted By Ed Oswald
nvidia rtx super rumors news specs price supergpu223
Computing

Nvidia's new Super RTX cards may get announced on July 2 to counter AMD

The Nvidia RTX Super graphics cards could be just a few weeks away from general release and they could help fix the high prices of current-generation GPUs. Here's everything we know about these new super cards.
Posted By Jon Martindale
xiaomi mi smart band 4 news
Wearables

Xiaomi’s Mi Smart Band 4 is a desirable, cheap fitness band/smartwatch mash-up

Xiaomi has announced the availability of the Mi Smart Band 4 in the U.K., which despite a low price, manages to squeeze in a massive amount of functionality, bridging the gap between fitness band and smartwatch.
Posted By Andy Boxall
what should accessbility in games look like xbox adaptive controller microsoft feat
Gaming

What does a truly accessible game look like? We asked the pros

Given how much the gaming community has been talking about the pros and cons of added accessibility options in titles, Digital Trends took the question to the players who rely on these customizations.
Posted By Alyse Stanley
what is dota underlords valve auto chess 9
Gaming

What is Dota Underlords? An introduction to Valve’s take on Auto Chess

Dota Underlords is available in early access on PC and mobile. But what exactly is it? It's Valve's take on the burgeoning genre of Auto Chess, which arrived on Steam earlier this year as a Dota 2 mod.
Posted By Steven Petite
dota underlords teamfight tactics are a mess teamfighttactics
Gaming

Dota Underlords and Teamfight Tactics are a mess, and gamers love it

The up-and-coming autochess genre, lead by Dota Underlords and Teamfight Tactics, is different from most strategy games you've played. Both titles are a bit of a mess, with chaotic battles and mediocre interfaces. Gamers love them anyway.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Final fantasy 14 xiv live action tv series sony pictures hivemind
Gaming

Upcoming Final Fantasy 14 TV series is first live-action take on the franchise

Sony Pictures and Hivemind, the studio behind the upcoming adaptation of the Witcher for Netflix, are teaming up for a live-action Final Fantasy 14 television series. It will feature Chocobos, Magitek, beast-men, and airships.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
Google Stadia full price games purchase cost cloud gaming subscription
Gaming

Stadia head thinks being able to play on any screen is worth paying full price

Google Stadia Chief Phil Harrison believes that there’s value in being able to play your games on any screen. Thus, he sees no reason that games should be cheaper for those to decide to purchase games instead of subscribing to Stadia Pro.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
hp omen mindframe headset review 13
Deals

Best Buy takes a massive $150 off of the HP Omen Mindframe cooling headset

Even old-school PC brands like HP have gotten into the head-fi game, and the HP Omen Mindframe cooling headset is now on sale for a quarter of its original price. Read on to find out more about this unique design and how much you can save.
Posted By Lucas Coll
destinys weekend vendor xur extends stay psnxbox live hacks destiny
Gaming

Destiny 2: Where to find Xur for the weekend of June 28

The weekly vendor in Destiny 2: Forsaken always brings Exotic weapons and armor, some of the toughest loot to find in the game. Here's everything you need to know to track down Xur: Where he is, when he shows up, and what he's stocking.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Google Stadia video game purchases cloud streaming store removal publisher developer
Gaming

You get to keep your Google Stadia games, even if the publishers pull support

What happens to your Google Stadia games if they are no longer supported? According to Stadia chief Phil Harrison, if a publisher or developer decides to pull support for a title, both your game and save data will still be accessible.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
fortnite week 8 challenges fortnite clocks
Gaming

Save some time and use our Fortnite guide to visit different clocks on the map

The season 9, week 8 challenges are now up in Fortnite: Battle Royale, and there's one challenge that tasks players with visiting different clocks on the map. Here's our guide to completing it.
Posted By Cody Perez
Google Stadia no beta test before launch cloud gaming stream
Gaming

No public beta for Stadia could make Founder’s Bundle buyers the guinea pigs

There are many questions about how Google Stadia will perform on different internet connections but Google won’t be making an effort to get that answered before launch. The company won’t be hosting a beta test before the release.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.