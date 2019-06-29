Share

The PlayStation 5 is expected to be more powerful than the PlayStation 4, but a new benchmark leak may have revealed just how wide the gap is between the two consoles.

Famed leaker APISAK tweeted an undisclosed benchmark score of the PlayStation 5’s semi-custom AMD APU, which is referred to as Gonzalo.

The score is hidden.

I only see the overall score.

PS4 – Rough score 5000

Gonzalo – score 20000 up — APISAK (@TUM_APISAK) June 25, 2019

With a reported benchmark score of over 20,000 for the PlayStation 5’s Gonzalo, the next-generation console will be four times more powerful than the non-Pro version of its predecessor.

The exact score and details of the benchmark were undisclosed, but it appears to be the overall score from 3DMark Fire Strike, according to Notebook Check. It is also unclear if the PlayStation 5 in testing is an actual unit, or just a dev kit. However, with the PlayStation 5 launch not yet imminent, the score is likely from an early engineering sample, which means it may change once the final product rolls out.

Notebook Check then compared the PlayStation 5’s benchmark score with that of NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 2070, which scored about 22,170 in 3DMark Fire Strike. Without a specific score, it would not be possible to make a direct comparison between the two, but getting the performance of Sony’s next-generation console within the vicinity of the RTX 2070 and PC gaming is already a feat in itself.

The PlayStation 5 is reportedly more powerful than Microsoft’s next-generation Xbox, which is codenamed Project Scarlett, according to Game Informer’s Andrew Reiner. The revealed components of the two consoles are very similar, but without the full details, it is too early to tell which one packs a better punch.

However, with the looming rise of cloud gaming through services such as Google Stadia, it remains to be seen how the PlayStation 5 will fare against the competition, even with the power that it reportedly contains.

The PlayStation 5 release date is expected to be anywhere between 2020 and 2021, so gamers looking forward to what it could offer will have to wait a bit longer. It may also be the last PlayStation system ever, as Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot predicts that after the next generation of consoles, the industry will move to a streaming-only model.