PlayStation Classic includes ‘Metal Gear Solid’ and ‘Grand Theft Auto’

Back in September, Sony announced the plug-and-play PlayStation Classic system, along with five of its 20 included games. Now, we know the rest of the list, and it includes some truly legendary titles.

The 15 newly announced games the PlayStation Classic will include are:

Battle Arena Toshinden

Cool Boarders 2

Destruction Derby

Grand Theft Auto

Intelligent Qube

Metal Gear Solid

Mr. Driller

Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee

Rayman

Resident Evil Director’s Cut

Revelations: Persona

Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo

Syphon Filter

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six

Twisted Metal

These games join the previously announced Final Fantasy VII, Jumping Flash, Wild Arms, Tekken 3, and Ridge Racer Type 4.

We published a list of the 15 games we wanted to see on the PlayStation Classic a few weeks ago, and only a couple ended up actually coming to the system. Sony is relying very heavily on the first entries in several series, including Resident Evil and Rayman, despite later games receiving more acclaim. Still, with the limitations of the first PlayStation controller, which didn’t include analog sticks, the options were already a bit slimmer than some players may have liked.

It isn’t all doom and gloom, though — there are still some fantastic games on the list, including Metal Gear Solid and the first Syphon Filter for anyone interested in retro stealth-action gameplay. Grand Theft Auto, which used a top-down perspective rather than the third-person view we know now, is also still worth checking out, though you may want to keep it away from younger players.

In contrast to Nintendo’s systems, Sony is targeting an older audience with the PlayStation Classic. Several games on the system include blood and gore, and only a select few are truly “family-friendly” games. Given the PlayStation’s target audience back in the ’90s, this isn’t a huge surprise, but it’s a shame we didn’t see anything from the Crash Bandicoot or Spyro series. Their recent remakes on current-generation consoles likely played a role in that, as well.

Which games are you most excited to play on the PlayStation Classic, and which games do you think got snubbed? The console launches on December 3 for $100, and you can pre-order it right now.