Sony announces 4K remaster of PS1 cult classic ‘MediEvil’

There was surprisingly little news announced during Sony’s opening ceremony for its 2017 PlayStation Experience fan convention Friday night, but the presentation ended with one interesting reveal: A visually enhanced re-release of Sony’s long-dormant PS1-era action game, MediEvil.

Sony Interactive Entertainment America president Shawn Layden made the announcement at the end of the event by showing off a T-shirt featuring Sir Daniel Fortesque, the skeletal protagonist of the MediEvil series. The 3D action game first popped up on the original PlayStation in 1998.

Layden showed off a quick video for the MediEvil remaster, which will bring the original game to the PlayStation 4 in 2018. Details were thin — we know it’s a PS4 game, we know that it’ll support 4K resolution, and we know that it’s embodying the same sort of irreverent humor that made the original game a lot of fun.

The MediEvil series spanned three games — the original, which we’ll get to see again soon, starts in the year 1280, following Sir Daniel, a knight who was famous for having defeated the evil bad guy Zarok and his army of undead bad guys. In reality, Dan died in the first volley of arrows, but was resurrected to redeem himself 100 years later when Zarok returns.

In MediEvil 2, which launched on the original PlayStation in 2000, Sir Daniel awakens again 500 years later in Victorian London, where he takes on Jack the Ripper and an evil sorcerer. A third game, MediEvil: Resurrection, came out in 2005 on the PlayStation Portable. It’s been more than a decade since we’ve seen a new MediEvil game.

This isn’t the first time Layden has sneaked in a game announcement on his chest. Last year, he wore a Crash Bandicoot shirt on stage during the PlayStation Experience presentation — a tease that a new game featuring the one-time PlayStation de facto mascot might be on the horizon. And it was: Crash Bandicoot: N-Sane Trilogy hit PlayStation 4 in 2017, bringing the original three games in the franchise to modern hardware. Layden said his Sir Daniel shirt would be on sale during PlayStation Experience, and that all proceeds from the sales would go to the charity AbleGamers.

The trailer ends by saying that more details will be coming “Soon.”